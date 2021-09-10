ARAVA BRAND Announces Success of Their Spa Pet Products With Dead Sea Minerals and Natural Oils
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Arava Brand announced that the sales success for their natural-based products for pets is not a dream. The uniqueness of Arava is at the heart of the brand - natural herbal extracts and Dead Sea minerals. The brand uses Pomegranate, Kelp, Reishi, Rosemary, Aloe Vera, Chamomile, Fennel, Mint and many more herbs in product formulas. With the Arava brand for the last 6 years on the US market more than 333k purchases on Amazon made sure of that. Based in Israel, this brand has proven itself in the market and is loved by customers and their pets.
Why do only humans have a spa? Arava decided to take care of little friends too. Arava’s mission is simple - millions of people worldwide know of the highest level of cosmetic treatment based on unique Dead Sea minerals. So, Arava decided to give all pets that same high quality: each pet deserves healthy skin, perfect coats, soft paws and shiny fur.
The whole product line in Arava helps pets all over the world to be healthy and active. The brand wants to usher in a new era of health and products based on natural ingredients, straight from nature to the consumer. Shampoos, collars, balms, wipes and treatments - every detail suits pets and is hypoallergenic for people.
Arava loves people and loves pets, but especially they love people who love pets. Arava combines 10 years of veterinary study, experience and professional knowledge on human dermatology and cosmetology with unique Dead Sea minerals as well as botanical research, with natural oils and herbal essence.
Arava considers pets as family members and believes that pet parents expect the same quality of healthcare, nutrition and professional grooming, maintenance and treatment products for their four-legged best friends as they want for themselves.
From every order of Arava products, the brand sends a part for “Let the animals live” fond. It assists organizations that help give homeless animals a better life.
When choosing pet goods, pay attention to the country of origin. Arava treatments are made in Israel, which fights for animal rights and where products are not tested on animals. So, when choosing Arava supplies, pet owners can be calm.
Arava Dead Sea Spa produces products for pets with natural oils and minerals in Israel. The company was created in 2016. Successfully collaborated with pioneering companies such as Biosearch, Exxentia, Arava, Dead Sea factories, and many more. Natural pet products with a safe and hypoallergenic composition, not only for animals but also for people.
The product is ready for purchase on Amazon.
Naor Bar
