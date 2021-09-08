McFarlane Law Celebrates Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Veto of No-Fault Repeal Legislation
Bill SB 54 repealing the decades-old no-fault system was vetoed, potentially saving billions in litigation for the stateCORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The McFarlane Law team of 30 trial lawyers and licensed Florida adjusters celebrated a major victory for insurance clients as Florida Governor, Ron Desantis vetoed the no-fault repeal legislation in late June 2021. Clearing the Legislature in April of this year, the bill would have eliminated the requirement that Floridians buy $10,000 in PIP (personal injury protection) coverage. Instead, mandatory bodily injury coverage (MBI) would be required and pay out up to $25,000 for injury or death related to a crash.
Bill McFarlane Law aggressively litigates and advocates for its large insurance clients. A victory of this magnitude upholds the rights of the insurance carriers and claimants as PIP funds pay out in a timely manner. MBI coverage, on the other hand, pays claims once fault is determined, leaving patients and health care providers with piling debt and unpaid accounts.
“Upholding the no-fault standard reinforces the rights of the people as well as the providers. It mitigates the costly litigation that slows the payout system and amasses unimaginable debt for all involved,” said a spokesman for McFarlane Law.
An actuarial study released by Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier’s office supports the veto, citing a projected overall increase in premiums of 13.3% should the PIP legislation be repealed. The McFarlane Law group considers this legislation victory a win for Florida citizens, healthcare providers, and insurance companies combined.
McFarlane Law specializes in aggressively defending insurance companies in litigation. With offices across Florida, the firm provides attorneys, litigators and a compliance team working together to maintain the highest degree of professionalism and represent the insurance industry.
