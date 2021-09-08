Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia Receiving Rave Reviews for Helping Women Solve Intimate Issues

The Intimate Wellness Institute is the most advanced practice in the country providing a holistic, multifactorial approach to women's functional health.

MIDLOTHIAN, VIRGINA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the only center in the Richmond, Virginia region exclusively dedicated to Urogynecology, Intimate Wellness, and Aesthetic Gynecology, the Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia (IWIVA.com) is the most dedicated and experienced practice to help women with these sensitive issues. The Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia was founded by Dr. Nathan Guerette, a triple board-certified internationally recognized Urogynecologist specializing in functional women’s pelvic medicine, pelvic reconstruction, and cosmetic pelvic surgery. Dr. Guerette is also the co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of The Intimate Wellness Institute, the nation’s largest network of intimate health experts.A pioneer in many of the non-surgical and surgical treatment options, clinically and in research, Dr. Guerette is highly acclaimed for his care and compassion. He is a Castle-Connelly Top Doctor. He has won the Patients' Choice Award many times over, along with the Compassionate Doctor Recognition. He is a frequent winner of the Best Bedside Manner Award in ‘Our Health’ magazine, and has been voted ‘Top Urogynecology Doctor’ in Richmond, Virginia by his peers, for ten years in a row. Dr. Guerette has also been showcased on Dr. Drew as well as CBS, ABC, Fox and CNN.The Intimate Wellness Institute’s extended care team is headed by Jennifer Reilly, NP. A board-certified Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, Jennifer has experience caring for women throughout their continuum of life. Jennifer has worked with Dr. Guerette for many years. She uses her world-class clinical abilities to provide in-office women’s care, advanced laser treatments, advanced hormone therapies and many other options, including medical weight loss, with care, compassion and an unmatched dedication.Internationally recognized for its excellence, the Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia offers the latest innovations and therapies in Urogynecology and Intimate Health, treating a wide range of issues, including:• Urinary incontinence• Pelvic organ prolapse• Pelvic and vaginal pain• Female sexual dysfunction• Vaginal tightening• Low Libido• Vulvovaginal cosmetic issues• Birth injuries• Vaginal mesh complications• Menopause management• Bladder dysfunction• Pain with sex• Hormone imbalance• Vaginal dryness• Bowel dysfunction and control issues• And many more.Treatment solutions are numerous, ranging from advanced minimally invasive robotic and vaginal surgery, to non-surgical laser treatments, advanced pelvic floor therapy and other non-invasive office options as well as advanced at-home therapies.The Institute has received more five-star Google reviews than any other women’s practice in the region, with many commenting on how comfortable they felt during their consultations and treatments:“I put off seeing a doctor because I was embarrassed about my condition. Dr. Guerette put me at ease and, ultimately, he made me feel like a new woman.” ~Emily, age 45“I have never in my entire life met a doctor like Nathan Guerette. Dr. Guerette and his staff go out of the way to make you feel comfortable. I highly recommend this practice to anyone who is looking for care and accommodations directed at catering to individual needs versus the standard one size fits all approach.” ~ kenya91b“Dr. G has been so good to me. I went to him because another doctor misdiagnosed me. Dr. G and his staff has done everything in their power to help me with my pain and my bladder… I drive 1 ½ to 2 hours just to go see him.”For more information about the Intimate Wellness Institute of Virginia, visit the website at www.iwiva.com About the Intimate Wellness Institute of VirginiaFounded by Dr. Nathan Guerette, the Intimate Wellness Institute is recognized as the top-rated women’s health center in the mid-Atlantic region, specializing in urogynecology, sexual health, and both aesthetic (cosmetic) and advanced gynecology. With treatment options for every concern, the Institute is on a mission to help women solve their intimate issues and provide comprehensive care for each of their patients.Dr. Guerette is a pioneer in urogynecology, cosmetic gynecology, and intimate wellness with unparalleled clinical and research experience in all modalities. He has presented and published on over 100 topics both at a national and international level, and performs over 600 reconstructive pelvic surgeries a year.Contact InformationDr. Nathan Gueretteelarocque@intimatewellnessinstitute.com(818) 912-0000Justin Hawleyjustin.hawley@fpmiofva.com804-523-2533 x305