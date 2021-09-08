Infused Innovations Welcomes Dave Kissee as Engineer
Infused Innovations Formally Announces the Hiring of Dave Kissee as an Engineer.
When I first met the team at Infused Innovations, I was moved by their passion for the industry, as well as their innovative approach to releasing the full capability of the modern work environment.”SAN DIEGO CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infused Innovations formally announces the hiring of Dave Kissee as an Engineer.
— Dave Kissee
As an Engineer, Dave will be responsible for user support, triage, ticket dispatch, escalation decision-making, and Microsoft 365 support.
“When I first met the team at Infused Innovations, I was moved by their passion for the industry, as well as their innovative approach to releasing the full capability of the modern work environment. I am happy to have the opportunity to connect with such esteemed individuals, and I think that my experience with customer relations and delivering quality service and solutions will add great value and help push Infused Innovations to the next level,” says Dave.
“From the first conversation we had, I knew that Dave embodied the spirit of our “customer first” philosophy. His customer support experience, paired with his innate desire to reassure and assist, is exactly what we look for in our staff. We are all excited to welcome Dave to the Infused Innovations team,” says Jeffrey Wilhelm, CEO of Infused Innovations.
Dave’s addition to the team represents the company’s ongoing investment in client support.
About Infused Innovations
Headquartered in North Kingstown, RI with an innovation lab in Lowell, MA, Infused Innovations is a strategy and innovation consultancy that helps organizations digitally transform their businesses and industries by securely leveraging emerging technologies. Its holistic approach values social responsibility and sustainability in addition to trustworthy computing and technology. Additional recognition recently earned by Infused Innovations includes ranking 2345 on the Inc 5000, Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award in the Modern Work & Security category, ranking #16 in Channel Futures’ MSP 501, Top 10 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021 by CIO Views magazine, and ranking #21 on CRN’s 2021 Fast Growth 150 List.
Media Contact:
Director of Digital Content & Media
Melissa Crouch
Melissa Crouch
Infused Innovations
+1 760-660-0577
melissa@infusedinnovations.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Realize your potential with Infused Innovations