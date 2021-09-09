PREVAIL HOMES Inaugurates An Assisted Living Facility, Augmenting a Healthy Lifestyle for Elderly and Special Needs

Prevail Homes Prevail Homes Winter Park, Fl

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Preval, an Adult Nurse Practitioner ingrained with taking care of others from her childhood experience, sets up a celebration for the opening & ribbon-cutting ceremony of Prevail Homes, a top-class residential assisted living facility.

Marie Preval welcomes interested individuals and new members to come together and celebrate the Grand Opening of her world-class, new Residential Assisted Living Facility, Prevail Homes. The event will be held on Friday, September 10th, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm (GMT-4) at 1315 Devon Road, Winter Park, Florida, USA.

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will initiate the event by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce. The management will give a complete facility tour to explore the home-like environment, designed to accommodate the unique needs of each individual. Attendees will be offered delicious one-bite appetizers and drinks along with exciting giveaways and a chance to participate in raffle draws.

To be a part of this commemoration, interested person can RSVP by emailing at Info@prevailhomesalf.com or call directly at 407-590-0080.

Prevail Homes is situated in a premier Winter Park neighborhood and aims to provide residents with a relaxed and healthy lifestyle, protection, dignity, and independence in a home-like environment. At Prevail Homes, 24-hour care and exceptional services are provided, with a qualified and highly trained staff of health care professionals.

Prevail Homes offers Home-Cooked and nutritious meals with specific Dietary Considerations for all residents. The range of services includes medication management and transportation arrangements for Doctors Appointments and many more facilities. The team also ensures assistance related to personal hygiene, celebrations, mobility, daily activities, and exercises.

Marie Preval shared, "Everyone wants to be loved, taken care of and assisted, as we get older and strive to go about our daily lives. At Prevail Homes, we want to take care of the elderly and help them live and thrive in a comfortable space that feels like home".

For more information, visit https://prevailhomesalf.com/



About the Founder:

Marie Preval is an experienced health care professional with more than 13 years of experience in nursing and taking care of others. The Registered Nurse completed her BSN (Bachelors of Science in Nursing) from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and opted for MSN (Masters of Science in Nursing) from South University. She later became a CCRN (Critical Care Registered Nurse) and ANP-C (Adult Nurse Practitioner-Certified).

From the young age of nine, Marie witnessed her mother tirelessly taking care of her grandmother after her stroke while taking care of her own family simultaneously. Her mother suffered from caregiver fatigue, yet she did not opt for Marie's grandmother to be shifted to an assisted living facility. Her mother's sheer dedication and lovingness got ingrained in Marie, and she answered her true calling by starting a journey into health care as a Nurse.

Marie chose to establish Prevail Homes Residential Assisted Living Facility for the elderly due to her childhood experience and her special attachment with the elderly; she bonds quickly with and is passionate about taking care of them.