Stop Soldier Suicide Welcomes Melissa Baird, Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers, to Board of Directors
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stop Soldier Suicide (SSS), the leading social impact organization working to reduce the rate of military suicide, announces Melissa Baird, Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers, has joined its Board of Directors. Baird, who is the organization’s first non-founder to join its Board of Directors, looks forward to applying her expertise in providing personalized and accessible telehealth and wellness resources to the military community.
Stop Soldier Suicide
“We’re thrilled to welcome Melissa to our Board of Directors,” shares Stop Soldier Suicide CEO Chris Ford. “Her knowledge and experience in taking advantage of technology to make care easily attainable is key to our mission, especially during turbulent times such as these. It’s special that we’re able to welcome her in September, which is National Suicide Prevention Month.”
Under Baird’s leadership, multi-specialty telehealth platform Hims & Hers, which helps provide access to high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, and more, has shown its support of the military community through actions such as its recent pledge to donate 10,000 primary care and mental health visits to Afghan refugees.
Baird brings over ten years of leadership experience in the operations and technology space to the SSS team, previously serving in roles such as Vice President of Systems and Procedures for Draper James, and Vice President of Operations & Product Management for Bonobos. As a member of the Board of Directors at SSS, Baird will work to find solutions for tackling the recent uptick in requests for veteran resources as a result of the situation in Afghanistan, following an already heightened number of requests for help in June and July.
“As a member of a military family and growing up with many who enlisted, I know firsthand how off-the-radar the military suicide problem can be in the national discourse. One of the first things that stood out to me about Stop Soldier Suicide was the organization's hyper-growth focus and commitment to solving a pervasive problem using practices normally seen in high growth, for-profit companies — data analytics and technology,” shared Baird.
“Not only do those elements of SSS align with my professional experiences and affinities, but the conviction with which the team approaches its mission was evident from our first conversation. I'd like to thank co-founders Nick Black, Brian Kinsella and Craig Gridelli for entrusting me with a leadership role at Stop Soldier Suicide. I look forward to working with Chris Ford and his team as they refine and execute their plan to save the lives of thousands of at-risk veterans and service members."
# # #
About Stop Soldier Suicide: Veterans Brian Kinsella, Nick Black and Craig Gridelli founded SSS in 2010. Its mission: to use enhanced data insights, focused client acquisition and best-in-class suicide intervention services to reduce the military suicide rate by 40% by the year 2030.
SSS provides individualized, trauma-informed care to help mitigate risk factors leading to suicide. The team has served more than 1,600 service members and veterans since the start of 2019 and saved more than 200 lives this year alone.
Stop Soldier Suicide believes that no one who has served our country should feel alone. Veterans struggling should visit www.StopSoldierSuicide.org to see how they can get involved. Stop Soldier Suicide is a registered 501(c)3 organization and a Platinum GuideStar™ nonprofit headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. Anyone interested in helping our nation’s veterans can also visit the SSS website for more information on how to partner with SSS, join The Battalion, or join a Facebook Challenge.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Charlotte Berger
CharlotteBergerPR
charlottepberger@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn