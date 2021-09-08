Freedom Shades & Blinds Offers Window Blind Installation in Seattle
LAKE STEVENS, WA, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Shades & Blinds is pleased to announce they offer window blind installation in Seattle. They carry one of the largest selections of window blinds to ensure every homeowner can find the ideal option for their homes.
As a premier custom window blinds installation company in Seattle, customers can count on the team to provide prompt, reliable installation at the scheduled time. They first help their customers find the right blinds for their home and then plan an installation time that works best for homeowners. Their team arrives at the designated time and completes the installation efficiently without sacrificing the quality of the work. Customers can rest assured their blinds will look fantastic and provide the coverage they need for every window in their home.
Freedom Shades & Blinds offers a vast selection of window blinds materials, including metal and wood, and various styles, such as vertical blinds, shutter blinds, and more. They work with their customers to determine the type of blinds that best suits their home’s style and budget, giving them the beautiful home decor they want.
Anyone interested in learning about the window blinds installation in Seattle can find out more by visiting the Freedom Shades & Blinds website or by calling 1-206-274-9946.
About Freedom Shades & Blinds: Freedom Shades and Blinds is a premier window blind installer in Seattle, providing customers with the options they need for their homes. They offer various types and styles, including metal and wood in shutter blinds, vertical blinds, and more. They strive to ensure their customers get the prompt, reliable installation they require.
Company: Freedom Shades & Blinds
City: Seattle
State: WA
Telephone number: 1-206-274-9946
Email address: info@freedomshadesandblinds.com
Zach
