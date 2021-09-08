Crescent signs Houlihan Lokey and Rockefeller Capital Management at The Crescent® in Uptown Dallas

The Crescent is an architectural icon and business epicenter in Uptown Dallas. In this prestigious location, the finest office spaces, hotel accommodations, restaurants, spa, retail shops and services are available.

Houlihan Lokey’s 44,337 square-foot lease & Rockefeller’s 19,291 square-foot lease bring new, expanded & renewed lease deals over 300,000 square feet in 2021.

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) signed Houlihan Lokey to a 44,337 square-foot lease at The Crescent® and Rockefeller Capital Management to a 19,291 square-foot lease.

Houlihan Lokey, which will occupy 44,337 square feet on the 9th floor of the 100 and 200 buildings of the iconic The Crescent in Uptown Dallas, is a leading global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The company has been recognized as the number one Mergers and Acquisitions advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S.

Houlihan’s Dallas office has been growing rapidly and will likely continue to do so, explained Rick Lacher, a Managing Director at Houlihan. “Our expansion will make us one of The Crescent’s largest tenants. The Crescent has been an excellent partner to us, and we are excited to continue our more than 15-year relationship at Dallas’ premiere multi-purpose business complex,” added Lacher.

Travis Ewert of Colliers and Jihane Boury with CBRE represented Houlihan Lokey.

Rockefeller Capital Management, which will occupy 19,291 square feet on the 14th floor in the 300 building of The Crescent, was established in 2018 as a leading independent, privately-owned financial services firm. Originally founded in 1882 as the family office of John D. Rockefeller, the firm evolved to offer strategic advice to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and corporations. The firm is responsible for approximately $80 billion in client assets.

"The Crescent was a natural decision for us. The Rockefeller name has long been synonymous with all things pertaining to wealth, and The Crescent is known as the financial center of the Southwest,” commented Michael R. Armondo, Managing Director for Rockefeller Capital Management and Divisional Director for the central United States.

“The Rockefeller family and brand have a longstanding focus on environmental impact investing, and The Crescent is uniquely aligned with the values of our firm. We look forward to expanding our presence in Dallas with The Crescent as our partner," added Armondo.

Mike Wyatt and Barrett Jones with Cushman & Wakefield represented Rockefeller. Tony Click and Jordyn Allen of Crescent represented The Crescent on both lease negotiations.

Crescent’s Click, Vice President of Leasing, acknowledged that Houlihan Lokey and Rockefeller Capital Management are perfect fits for The Crescent. So far, during 2021, the Crescent team added more than 300,000 square feet of new, expanded, and renewed leases, much of that with financial services firms.

“This year, we have added banking, investment bankers, wealth management, family offices, and private equity. This enhances our status as the financial epicenter, or “hub,” of the Southwest,” Click touted.

The Crescent has seen an increase in customers ready to transition from working at home to being back at the vibrancy and activity of The Crescent. In addition to diligent, frequent cleaning and new technologies to provide a healthy and safe work environment, the iconic Phillip Johnson three-tower design with a retail atrium supports social distancing and allows customers the opportunity to connect with nature and take their work outside to The Crescent’s inspiring outdoor spaces.

The Crescent’s significant mix-use retail features eleven casual and fine dining options, the luxury Hotel Crescent Court and Spa, and Stanley Korshak, a Dallas emporium that pampers customers with service and high-quality merchandise. Some of The Crescent’s dining amenities include Dallas’ finest and trendy restaurants, such as The Capital Grille, Sixty Vines, Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Ascension, East Hampton, Shake Shack, and the long-established Nobu and The Crescent Club.



ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.