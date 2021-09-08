(Video) Iran – MEK Resistance Units Mark The Start Of MEK’s 57th Founding Anniversary

September 8, 2021 - Marking the start of the 57th founding anniversary of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Marking the start of the 57th founding anniversary of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran.

September 8, 2021 - Marking the start of the 57th founding anniversary of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK inside the country marked the occasion by placing banners and placards and wri

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Marking the start of the 57th founding anniversary of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the Resistance Units & supporters of the MEK inside the country marked the occasion by placing banners&placards&writing graffiti.

September 8, 2021 - Activities of MEK supporters and Resistance Units took place in Tehran, Karaj, Tabriz, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Hamadan, Rasht, Ilam, Kashan, Qazvin, Anzali, Sari, Gorgan, Nowshahr, Lahijan, Rudsar, Ramsar, Tonekabon, Sarab, Sh

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Activities of MEK supporters and Resistance Units took place in Tehran, Karaj, Tabriz, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Hamadan, Rasht, Ilam, Kashan, Qazvin, Anzali, Sari, Gorgan, Nowshahr, Lahijan, Rudsar, Ramsar, Tonekabon, Sarab,.....

September 8, 2021 - Some of the slogans were: "Maryam Rajavi: The message of the start of the 57th year of the life of the MEK is freedom, independence and social justice," "Maryam Rajavi: Hail to all MEK freedom fighters who never give up on their strugg

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): "Maryam Rajavi: The message of the start of the 57th year of the life of the MEK is freedom, independence and social justice," "Maryam Rajavi: Hail to all MEK freedom fighters who never give up on their struggle for freedom,".

September 8, 2021 - "Maryam Rajavi: The message of the start of the 57th year of the life of the MEK is freedom, independence and social justice," "Maryam Rajavi: Hail to all MEK freedom fighters who never give up on their struggle for freedom," .

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): "Maryam Rajavi: The message of the start of the 57th year of the life of the MEK is freedom, independence and social justice," "Maryam Rajavi: Hail to all MEK freedom fighters who never give up on their struggle for freedom," .

September 8, 2021 - "Massoud Rajavi (leader of the Iranian Resistance): Definition of Mujahedin-e Khalq: True to commitment, with maximum sacrifice, in the nation’s history,”.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): "Massoud Rajavi (leader of the Iranian Resistance): Definition of Mujahedin-e Khalq: True to commitment, with maximum sacrifice, in the nation’s history,”.

September 8, 2021 - the Resistance Units, commemorated September 1, 2013 attack against the last 100 MEK members in Camp Ashraf, were 52 residents were killed in cold blood and seven were taken hostage.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): the Resistance Units, commemorated September 1, 2013 attack against the last 100 MEK members in Camp Ashraf, were 52 residents were killed in cold blood and seven were taken hostage.

September 8, 2021 - In various places of Tehran, the Resistance Units installed images of the 52 martyrs and pledged to continue their path to liberate Iran and overthrow the mullahs’ regime.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): In various places of Tehran, the Resistance Units installed images of the 52 martyrs and pledged to continue their path to liberate Iran and overthrow the mullahs’ regime.

MEK organization is dedicated to liberating Iran from tyranny and, dictatorship an organization that has fought two dictatorships of the Shah and the mullahs.

The regime’s widespread efforts to demonize the MEK the organization’s network inside Iran known as the Resistance Units expanded and played a major role in leading and organizing nationwide protests.”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking the start of the 57th founding anniversary of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK inside the country marked the occasion by placing banners and placards and writing graffiti.

Activities of MEK supporters and Resistance Units took place in Tehran, Karaj, Tabriz, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Hamadan, Rasht, Ilam, Kashan, Qazvin, Anzali, Sari, Gorgan, Nowshahr, Lahijan, Rudsar, Ramsar, Tonekabon, Sarab, Shahrekord, Kazerun, Babolsar, Saveh, Andimeshk, Gilan Gharb, Eslamshahr, Shahriar, and Rabat-Karima.

Some of the slogans were:

Maryam Rajavi: The message of the start of the 57th year of the life of the MEK is freedom, independence, and social justice,”

“Maryam Rajavi: Hail to all MEK freedom fighters who never give up on their struggle for freedom,”

Massoud Rajavi (leader of the Iranian Resistance): Definition of Mujahedin-e Khalq: True to commitment, with maximum sacrifice, in the nation’s history,”

“Massoud Rajavi: The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran has completely dedicated itself to the liberation of its homeland,”

“From day one, the MEK said no to the clerical system and the Velayat-e Faqih constitution,”

“We honor the start of the 57th year of the founding of MEK,”

“Congratulations on the start of the 57th year of the foundation of the proud MEK,”

“The founding of the MEK, a turning point in the history of Iran,”

“The Mujahedin-e Khalq is determined to overthrow the anti-Iranian clerical regime.”


Also during the last week, the Resistance Units, commemorated September 1, 2013 attack against the last 100 MEK members in Camp Ashraf, where 52 residents were killed in cold blood and seven were taken, hostage.

In various places of Tehran, the Resistance Units installed images of the 52 martyrs and pledged to continue their path to liberate Iran and overthrow the mullahs’ regime.

Also, in other cities such as Karaj, Esfarayen, Mashhad, Shiraz, Isfahan, Nishabur, Lahijan, Gorgan, Arak, Qom, Hamadan, and Gorgan, the Resistance Units commemorated the 52 martyrs of Camp Ashraf massacre on September 1.


The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), an organization dedicated to liberating Iran from tyranny and dictatorship, an organization that has fought two dictatorships of the Shah and the mullahs, an organization that has not relented in its struggle despite having lost more than 120,000 of its members and sympathizers to the brutality of the regime.

In recent years, despite the regime’s widespread efforts to demonize the MEK, the organization’s network inside Iran, known as the Resistance Units, has expanded and played a major role in leading and organizing nationwide protests such as December 2017, November 2019, and January 2020.

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here

IRAN MEK Resistance Units in Iran: Ready to overthrow the regime marking 57th MEK foundation anniversary

You just read:

(Video) Iran – MEK Resistance Units Mark The Start Of MEK’s 57th Founding Anniversary

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Video) The 1988 Massacre of Political Prisoners in Iran: Eyewitness Accounts, Gholamreza Jalal
(Video) Iran – MEK Resistance Units Mark The Start Of MEK’s 57th Founding Anniversary
(Video) The 1988 Massacre of Political Prisoners in Iran: Eyewitness Accounts, Mohammad Sar Kheyli
View All Stories From This Author