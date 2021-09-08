(Video) Iran – MEK Resistance Units Mark The Start Of MEK’s 57th Founding Anniversary
MEK organization is dedicated to liberating Iran from tyranny and, dictatorship an organization that has fought two dictatorships of the Shah and the mullahs.
Activities of MEK supporters and Resistance Units took place in Tehran, Karaj, Tabriz, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Hamadan, Rasht, Ilam, Kashan, Qazvin, Anzali, Sari, Gorgan, Nowshahr, Lahijan, Rudsar, Ramsar, Tonekabon, Sarab, Shahrekord, Kazerun, Babolsar, Saveh, Andimeshk, Gilan Gharb, Eslamshahr, Shahriar, and Rabat-Karima.
Some of the slogans were:
“Maryam Rajavi: The message of the start of the 57th year of the life of the MEK is freedom, independence, and social justice,”
“Maryam Rajavi: Hail to all MEK freedom fighters who never give up on their struggle for freedom,”
“Massoud Rajavi (leader of the Iranian Resistance): Definition of Mujahedin-e Khalq: True to commitment, with maximum sacrifice, in the nation’s history,”
“Massoud Rajavi: The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran has completely dedicated itself to the liberation of its homeland,”
“From day one, the MEK said no to the clerical system and the Velayat-e Faqih constitution,”
“We honor the start of the 57th year of the founding of MEK,”
“Congratulations on the start of the 57th year of the foundation of the proud MEK,”
“The founding of the MEK, a turning point in the history of Iran,”
“The Mujahedin-e Khalq is determined to overthrow the anti-Iranian clerical regime.”
Also during the last week, the Resistance Units, commemorated September 1, 2013 attack against the last 100 MEK members in Camp Ashraf, where 52 residents were killed in cold blood and seven were taken, hostage.
In various places of Tehran, the Resistance Units installed images of the 52 martyrs and pledged to continue their path to liberate Iran and overthrow the mullahs’ regime.
Also, in other cities such as Karaj, Esfarayen, Mashhad, Shiraz, Isfahan, Nishabur, Lahijan, Gorgan, Arak, Qom, Hamadan, and Gorgan, the Resistance Units commemorated the 52 martyrs of Camp Ashraf massacre on September 1.
The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), an organization dedicated to liberating Iran from tyranny and dictatorship, an organization that has fought two dictatorships of the Shah and the mullahs, an organization that has not relented in its struggle despite having lost more than 120,000 of its members and sympathizers to the brutality of the regime.
In recent years, despite the regime’s widespread efforts to demonize the MEK, the organization’s network inside Iran, known as the Resistance Units, has expanded and played a major role in leading and organizing nationwide protests such as December 2017, November 2019, and January 2020.
