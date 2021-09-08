EGLE issues air and waste violation notices to Wright Coating Technologies

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 2, 2021

EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278

Monica Brothers, BrothersM@Michigan.gov , 269-312-2535

Krista Hettich, HettichK@Michigan.gov, 269-370-8527

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued three violation notices to Wright Coating Technologies (Wright) located at 1603 N. Pitcher St., Kalamazoo, Michigan.

EGLE inspectors in the Air Quality and Materials Management divisions found the violations during regular inspections at the facility. EGLE's Materials Management Division inspector discovered Wright burned used paint filters in two burn-off ovens at the facility. The Materials Management inspector shared this information with the Air Quality Division. The Air Quality Division's inspector verified the violations.

The burning activity violated both air and waste rules. These rules ensure waste products and emissions are properly handled to protect the environment and public health. In addition to the burning of the spent paint filters, several other violations were observed and documented by the inspectors. Violation Notices were issued on June 29, July 14, and August 25, 2021.

The violation notification process allows Wright an opportunity to respond appropriately to the notices. The requested response includes the length of time Wright was in violation of the rules and a corrective action plan to resolve the alleged violations. The Company's initial written response of August 10, 2021, stated that it had ceased burning used filters.

EGLE will evaluate further actions once written responses to the violation notices are received from the company.

If you have questions related to this issue, contact Monica Brothers, Air Quality Inspector, at BrothersM@Michigan.gov or Krista Hettich, Materials Management Inspector, at HettichK@Michigan.gov.

