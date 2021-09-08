Introducing BSCWIN - The Lottery Ticket that never expires

BSCWIN aims to provide the most sustainable fully decentralized lottery on the BSC network.

The Challenge with Existing Lottery Projects

Most existing lottery projects implement a tax fee on each buy/sell transaction that fills a lottery pool dedicated for lottery payouts. Unfortunately, as soon as trading volume decreases significantly, the frequency of lottery payouts falls, even ceases completely, which leads to a negative feedback loop and causes the death of such projects.

The Solution: BSCWIN

Instead of taxing each buy/sell transaction, the main BSCWIN contract retains full ownership of the liquidity pool and each time the lottery is triggered, it removes equal amount of $BUSD and $BSCWIN tokens from the liquidity. The $BUSD tokens removed are sent to the lottery winner, and the $BSCWIN tokens removed are burnt forever. To protect the liquidity while sustaining the desired frequency of lottery payouts, the contract cannot drain more than a set threshold of the size of the liquidity each day. So, for example, if the threshold is 1% and the size of the liquidity pool is $2,000,000, the contract will pay $10,000 a day in $BUSD tokens to lottery winners and will burn a total of $10,000 a day in $BSCWIN tokens.

The afore mentioned mechanism has several advantages:

Lotteries will be triggered regardless of trading volume . Holders will not have to worry about new investors joining to sustain the project.

Holders will Removing BSCWIN-BUSD from the LP does not affect the price of $BSCWIN

The mechanism also ensures that the project’s liquidity will never be wasted or locked forever; at the worst case scenario, LP will be completely drained and funds will be distributed among BSCWIN holders in a fair and decentralized manner .

. $BSCWIN will be burnt during each lottery, which effectively renders it deflationary with increasing price floor.

BSCWIN Winners Expected Earnings

Size of Liquidity Pool / Daily Distributed / Earnings per Lottery Win

$50,000 / $500 / $125 (USD)

$100,000 / $1000 / $250 (USD)

$500,000 / $5000 / $1,000 (USD)

$1,000,000 / $10,000 / $2,500 (USD)

$10,000,000 / $100,000 / $25,000 (USD)





Project Reviews

According to Crypto Influencer, Crypto Pilot, the project Tokenomics are very fair designed and constitute a great opportunity for early investors:

“Launching at a market cap of just $135,000 puts $BSCWIN at a possible valuation of 30x in comparison with other equivalent lottery projects such as previous $LUCKY or $WHENLAMBO ATH of $4,000,000. In addition, their lottery winning odds are much greater than traditional lotteries.

Imagine on top of a profitable valuation you still won a lottery; the potential is immense. “

