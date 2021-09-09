FINTECH VISIONARY JOINS ACTIVEWORX BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Joe Proto ActiveWorx

NORRISTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiveWorx, a leading financial technology firm, is excited to announce that Joe Proto will join the Board of Directors and serve as Chairman of the Strategic Advisory Board, effective immediately. A serial entrepreneur and senior executive, Mr. Proto has four decades of experience in the financial technology and banking industries. In his dual role, he will work closely with the executive team to support ActiveWorx’s position as a leader in financial automation and B2B payments.

“Joe is a trailblazer in the financial technology world. Few people can match his leadership skills and abilities to see and adapt to changes in the market. What he brings to our company is monumental for us,” said ActiveWorx CEO Marty Michael.

With a deep knowledge of the financial sector and a record of success cultivating high-growth companies, Mr. Proto will provide invaluable guidance as ActiveWorx gains market share in the B2B payment space. Joe built Transactis into a leading payments company that served 25 of the largest 50 banks. MasterCard acquired the company in 2019. Along with Transactis, Mr. Proto has founded several firms, including REMITCO, a payments company that is now part of Fiserv.

Mr. Proto is the chairman of DadeSystems, a B2B integrated receivables company, and Finexio, which provides automated accounts payable technology. He also serves on the board of LendKey. Joe’s vast knowledge, experience, and vision add new and additional depth to ActiveWorx’s senior leadership team, further enabling the AP processing and payments software firm to meet the diverse business needs in the marketplace.

“I am so pleased to be working with Marty and the ActiveWorx team. Automating complex accounts payable processing for large corporations is very challenging which makes ActiveWorx especially compelling. With the help of our bank and technology partners, and supported by our majority shareholder Patriot Financial, we proudly serve the Fortune 500.”

About ActiveWorx

ActiveWorx is a leading financial transformation platform that helps large organizations connect legacy systems to the modern world of AP processing, payments, and vendor management. ActiveWorx provides a complete and comprehensive invoice-to-pay, vendor management, and B2B payments platform supported by best practice expertise. Visit www.https://activeworx.com/ (link is external) for more information.

About Patriot Financial Partners

Founded in 2007, Patriot Financial Partners is a private equity investment firm based in Radnor, PA focused on investments in the community banking sector with a secondary focus on financial services and financial technology firms closely related to the banking sector. Patriot’s objective is to seek superior risk-adjusted returns by applying a hands-on, value-added investment model to non-control investments. https://www.patriotfp.com/