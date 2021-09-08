Submit Release
South Africa records 5, 372 New COVID-19 Cases

South Africa has recorded at least 5, 372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour reporting cycle, with a further 282 COVID-19 related deaths recorded.

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), this brings the total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2, 829, 435, with 83, 899 fatalities reported to date.

The NICD said 43, 632 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, which indicates a positivity rate of about 12.3%.

The provincial breakdown of new cases is as follows: KwaZulu-Natal has the majority of new cases at 1, 348; Eastern Cape 1 287; Western Cape 948; Free State 581; Gauteng 457; Mpumalanga 250; North West 268; Northern Cape 154 and Limpopo 79.

The institute said 302 more people were hospitalised – bringing the total number of current hospitalisations to 11, 429.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has reported that 202, 637 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

This brings the cumulative number of vaccines administered to 13, 892, 301.

