High Temperature Insulation Market Size Worth USD 13.69 Billion by 2027 – Reports and Data

The growing incidence of implementation of high temperature insulation materials in industries are key factors driving global growth in industry.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The High Temperature Insulation market is projected to reach USD 13.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Critical factors such as rising competition for the product propel the industry to boost machinery performance and process productivity through application industries. Insulation prevents heat transfer from the equipment system and increases the machine's effectiveness by making manufacturing processes more efficient. However, the industry is moving towards consolidation as producers seek to reduce manufacturing costs and improving the material's thermal resistance. Increasing demand, combined with the availability of the product at reasonable prices, would likely lead to growth in the market.
Increasing population and stringent energy conservation regulations that apply to different industries, such as chemical & petrochemical and cement, are likely to drive demand in the high temperature insulation sector.
The increasing use of advanced technology to boost the characteristics of performance, such as thermal conductivity and compressive strength, would drive demand. Furthermore, the production of bio-based replacements for high-temperature products is expected to create new opportunities for industrial development.
The COVID-19 impact:
As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly changing their practice and purchasing priorities to meet the required demand of a pandemic. Over a couple of months, this crisis has had a direct impact on the high temperature insulation development rates as the manufacturing units have been disrupted. Also, the disturbances in the regular supply chain have caused the companies to create new supply chains that are more expensive and takes a lot more time to satisfy the need for catalysts in different areas of the chemical industry.
Key participants include RHI Magnesita, Calderys, BNZ Materials, 3M, Refractory Specialties Incorporated, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, Morgan Advanced Materials, ETEX, Almatis, and Unifrax, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Government initiatives to endorse manufacturing sectors in the country are projected to augment the demand for high temperature insulation in construction and industrial applications, thereby creating growth opportunities for market players.
• Due to the rising demand for high temperature insulation materials in the thermal power generation industry, the power generation application segment is projected to grow to mitigate energy losses
• Calcium silicate is one of the most commonly used materials, primarily for heat preservation, used for industrial protection. The physical properties allow it to develop into various shapes and can be reinforced with different materials with the ultimate purpose of obtaining enhanced protective property.
• In recent years, all of the significant market players have invested heavily in R&D initiatives, leading to the invention of several innovative products. Major players aim to enhance their product portfolio by strategic mergers and acquisitions of small and medium-scale companies. In the coming years, therefore, an intense rivalry among players is expected.
• In May 2019, 3M acquired Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries. The acquisition agreement will help the company boost key wound and operational care solutions globally.
For this report, Reports and Data segmented the global High Temperature Insulation industry report based on product type, application, temperature, and by Region for this study:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Insulating Firebricks
Ceramic Fiber
Calcium Silicate
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Glass
Ceramics
Petrochemicals
Cement
Refractory
Aluminum
Iron and steel
Powder metallurgy
Others
Temperature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
6000C-11000C
11000C-15000C
15000C-17000C
17000C+
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional Bifurcation of the High Temperature Insulation Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
