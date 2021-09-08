GoodFirms Media Planning Survey: Reveals that 98.8% of Businesses Owned Media
GoodFirms survey unveils the tips and tools small businesses can utilize for media planning.
Media Planning research helps businesses to know the benefits, challenges and strategies in media management.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this modern world, it is essential for businesses to make media planning. Media planning is to identify and pick the right media outlets to place paid advertisements. It includes newspapers, magazines, websites, TV, radio stations, and much more. Today, there are Top Media Planning & Buying Agencies in the market that help the various industries strategize and optimize their media ad campaigns for their brands.
— GoodFirms Research
Businesses require media planners to make dedicated plans according to the advertising budget. Moreover, to help them understand the target audience, the consistency, frequency, auditing, and many other factors to run the paid advertisements successfully. According to the latest research by GoodFirms on "Media Planning for Small Business: Benefits, Challenges, and Tips," reveals that 98.8% of survey business owners aim to have owned media like websites, brochures, social media accounts, etc.
The study also unveils that the small business about 60.3% spends at least $200 on media planning each month, excluding the creation and distribution expense. Moreover, the research highlights brands that spend a large set of budgets on social media that is 78.1% of the businesses spend money on Google organic traffic, while 38.5% spend on Google Ads. 64.4% of the enterprises spent on organic traffic by Facebook, Inc. acquired media. Research also shows that 48.0% of surveyed businesses invest in outdoor advertising activities too.
GoodFirms performed a survey in which 506 business owners and experts participated worldwide. The reason for conducting this research is to acquire knowledge and boost small businesses by executing proper media planning benefits, challenges, strategies, tools, and much more.
The participants were 52.8% of males and 42.3% of females. The age distribution among the research contributors was - 69.4% of Millenials, 19.6% of Generation X, and 11.1% of Baby Boomers.
These respondents belonged to various companies - 91.5% of Small Businesses (1-249 employees) and 8.5% of Medium Businesses (250 to 499). And their business model was - Online (39.3%), Brick and Mortar (36.8%), and Hybrid (21.5%).
B2B GoodFirms is an internationally acknowledged research, ratings, and reviews platform. Its main aim is to associate the service seekers with the most excellent agencies from various industries. The analyst team of GoodFirms evaluates every firm through several parameters. The research process integrates three main key factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.
Every element includes some metrics such as verifying the complete portfolio, year of experience in the specific area, online presence, and client feedback. After assessing each agency, they are compared to each other.
Thus, by focusing on overall research, companies obtain a mark that is out of a total of 60. Hence, then get indexed in the list of brilliant agencies as per their proficiency. Currently, GoodFirms has also cultivated the catalog of Top Digital Marketing Companies with several qualitative and quantitative parameters.
Additionally, GoodFirms encourages companies by asking them to enroll in the research process and present a strong portfolio. Hence grab an opportunity to get listed in the catalog of top development companies, best software and other organizations from different segments of industries. The companies listed at GoodFirms will get a chance to spread the wings and communicate with new prospects and grow the business worldwide.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient companies and software that delivers results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.
Get Listed with GoodFirms.
Rachael Ray
GoodFirms
+13603262243
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn