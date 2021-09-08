Demand for Pharma Blisters Packaging Will Remain Robust In Medical Compliance by using Polyethylene Terephthalate
Blisters packaging prevents compact medical devices and medicines from oxygen, odor, and moisture, along with enhancing their shelf life.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent forecast study and market analysis report by Fact.MR, the global market for pharma blisters packaging is assessed to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of volume during the forecast period 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, the global pharma blisters packaging market is pegged to touch a valuation of US$ 5 Bn.
Demand for pharma blisters packaging in North America will remain robust with increase in the patients’ poor medical compliance, which in turn leads to high hospital admissions.
COVID-19 impact on the Global Blister packaging Market
Blister packaging is mostly used in the healthcare industry. Around 70% of the blister packaging demand is accounted for by the healthcare packaging segment. The demand for blister packaging has increased on account of the increase in demand for pharmaceutical and medical products during this pandemic.
Certain drugs were approved for use as an interim medicine to control COVID-19 by international regulatory organizations such as FDA. The establishment of new hospitals and COVID-19 centers across the world has increased the demand for medical devices.
These factors have been attributed to the increase in demand for blister packaging. Blister packaging is also used in industrial goods, consumer goods, and food products. The demand for this packaging in industrial and consumer goods declined, whereas a sharp increase in food products is presented to the manufacturers.
Key Research Findings from Fact.MR’s Report
• Carded pharma blisters packaging will remain sought-after among products in the market
• Thermoforming will continue to be the most lucrative technology for manufacturing pharma blisters packaging
Key players actively underpinning the market growth include
• Honeywell International, Inc.
• ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd.
• Display Pack, Inc.
• West Rock Company
• Winpak Ltd.
• Rohrer Corporation
• Sonoco Products Company
• Constantia Flexibles GmbH
• Bemis Company Inc.
• Amcor Limited.
5 Highlights from Fact.MR’s Forecast
• In 2017, around 738 thousand tons of carded blister packs have been sold in the global pharmaceuticals industry. However, the report estimates that the demand for carded packs will dwindle in the global pharma blisters packaging market towards the end of the forecast period. Meanwhile, clamshell blister packs will represent the fastest-selling product in the global pharma blisters packaging market, reflecting a volume CAGR of 6% over the forecast period.
• Through 2026, thermoforming technology will be predominantly used in the production of blister packages for pharmaceutical products. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, nearly 1,290 thousand tons of thermoformed blisters will be sold across the global pharma blisters packaging market. Cold forming technology will also gain traction in the global pharma blisters packaging market, and will register a robust volume CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
• By the end of 2026, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and aluminum will represent the two widely-used materials for pharma blisters packaging. Nevertheless, polyethylene terephthalate will register highest use as a key materials for manufacturing blister packs.
• In 2018 and beyond, tablets will be the largest application in the global pharma blisters packaging market. By the end of 2026, more than 1,000 thousand tons of pharma blisters packaging products will be used in tablets applications across the globe. The report also estimates that throughout the forecast period, over 50% of the global pharma blisters packaging market volumes will be used in tablets applications.
• In terms of regions, North America is pegged to represent the largest market for pharma blisters packaging, accounting for the fastest expansion at a volume CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The report also estimates that Europe’s pharma blisters packaging market will expand robustly, accounting for approximately one-fourth share of global market volumes over the forecast period.
Scope of the Report
Blister pack is a term for several types of pre-formed plastic packaging used for small consumer goods, foods, and for pharmaceuticals. These packaging solutions are useful for protecting products against external factors, such as humidity and contamination, for extended periods of time. Opaque blisters also protect light-sensitive products against UV rays. Such wide base of application has helped it gain traction in the market.
By Process (Trends, Forecasts – in USD million & Market Outlook)
• Thermoforming
• Coldforming
By Material (Trends, Forecasts – in USD million & KTon & Market Outlook)
• Plastic Films
• Paper & Paperboard
• Aluminum
• Other Materials
By End-User Industry (Trends, Forecasts – in USD million & Market Outlook)
• Consumer Goods
• Pharmaceutical
• Industrial
• Other End-user Industries
email us here