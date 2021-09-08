Submit Release
News Search

There were 662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,115 in the last 365 days.

South African Editor in Favor of Rapprochement between South Africa and Morocco

Embassy of Morocco in South Africa Download logo

Media plays a vital role in the rapprochement between South Africa and Morocco, said Sifiso Mahlangu, editor of the South African newspaper "The Star", who was on Friday on a visit to the headquarters of the Moroccan News Agency (MAP) in Rabat.

During talks with MAP's Editorial Committee members, Mr. Mahlangu stressed that media can contribute effectively to strengthening relations between Morocco and South Africa at the levels of economy, diplomacy and tourism.

He particularly emphasized media's role in confronting clichés and preconceived notions that only drive people apart and deepen their misunderstanding.

The South African editor highlighted the willingness of The Star's editorial staff to engage in a partnership with MAP, through the exchange of information and visits of officials and journalists from both sides.

In this respect, he underlined the importance of a fruitful cooperation between new agencies in South Africa and Morocco.

In a statement to M24, MAP's 24-hour news channel, Mr. Mahlangu said the purpose of his visit to Morocco, and to MAP in particular, is to discover Morocco, far from the clichés spread about it in South Africa.

"The meeting with members of MAP's Editorial Committee, including the Agency's Directors of Information and Media, was fruitful in the sense that we are all motivated to convey a better image of the Continent," he added.

At the end of his talks, Mr. Mahlangu visited the various MAP editorial offices, as well as the Agency's new building, which houses M24 and RIM Radio studios.

Mr. Mahlangu is a political journalist and The Star's editor since September 2020. He is regarded as South Africa's youngest editor.

The Star, one of South Africa's largest newspapers, was founded in 1887 in Johannesburg.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Morocco in South Africa.

You just read:

South African Editor in Favor of Rapprochement between South Africa and Morocco

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.