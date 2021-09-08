In-Line Process Viscometer (ILPV) Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2028
The global in-line process viscometer market size is expected to reach USD 312.80 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.8%.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive report on the Global In-Line Process Viscometer (ILPV) Market has been published by Reports and Data that offers insightful data about market dynamics, drivers, restraints, current and emerging trends, market size, market share, and revenue growth of the market. In-line process viscometers are gaining popularity owing to their increasing ability to improve quality of products through reliable and accurate estimations leading to process stabilization and this is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In-line process viscometers also offer overall automation of process and reduce capital expenditure drastically, thereby boosting their adoption in several end-user industries. In addition, increasing need for energy across the globe and advancement in chemical technologies are expected to further drive market growth over the forecast period.
In-line process viscometers provide information about viscosity directly during an ongoing process and in real-time. Various in-line viscometers are available and each of them implement different measurement principles such as capillary differential pressure, torsional oscillations damping, and rotation rate measurement, among others. In-line process viscometers are majorly used to stabilize refining processes in a reliable and precise manner. Increasing output capacity of refineries and rising energy demand worldwide have been boosting adoption of in-line viscometers and this trend is expected to continue going ahead.
In addition, presence of large crude oil base and numerous oil refineries in key regions of the world has increased demand for in-line viscometers in the oil & gas sector and this is expected to further drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, installation of in-line process viscometers is cost-efficient and convenient and this is expected to further boost product demand over the forecast period. However, inability of these viscometers to measure multidirectional flows and increasing volatility in prices of these viscometers is expected to restrain market growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.
Key companies operating in the market include:
Anton Paar, Brookfield Engineering, Cambridge Viscosity, ProRheo, Lamy Rheology, Brabender Gmbh & Co. Kg, Hydromotion, Marimex America Llc., Fuji Ultrasonic Engineering, Sofraser, Mat Mess- & Analysetechnik, Endress+Hauser Consult AG, Norcross, Bartec, Atac, and Orb Instruments, Inc.
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
Vibration segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing application of vibration-based viscometers in refineries, adhesives, chemicals, plastics, inks, paper, paints, and oils, among others. These units can be easily integrated into various industrial fluid processes and enhance quality and accuracy of the process over a longer period.
Petroleum segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing need to enhance product quality and procedure efficiency and yield to improve sales of crude oil. Increasing competition in the crude oil sector is expected to further boost demand for in-line process viscometer in the petroleum industry.
North America is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to robust presence of crude oil refineries as well as increasing demand for in-line viscometers from the food and beverages industry.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global in-line process viscometer market based on technology, application, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Vibration
Rotational
Torsional Oscillation
Acoustic Wave
Moving Piston
Coriolis
Dynamic Fluid
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Chemicals
Petroleum
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
