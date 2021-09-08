Oomba Michael Williams Explains Esports For Nonfans
Oomba Founder Michael Williams Explains Esports For NonfansIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The esports industry is quickly gaining momentum, with more players jumping in to play, and more big-money events being held. Esports expert Michael Williams offers a brief overview.
When you think of major sports, you might first conjure up images of American football, basketball, hockey, baseball, and soccer. But it’s estimated that there are already more than 200 million esports fans. Michael Williams, the founder of Oomba and current CEO of Glytch, breaks down esports for those less familiar with it.
“Essentially, esports refers to competitive video gaming,” Oomba founder Michael Williams explains. “And you’re often competing for huge cash prizes.”
Indeed, the Fornite World Cup Finals 2019 distributed more than $15 million. Meanwhile, The International 2019, an annual Defense of the Ancients (commonly known as DotA) tournament distributed more than $34 million. Given these massive cash prizes, it should come as no surprise that many players are competing.
“Just like with traditional sports, there’s a lot of money to be made in esports,” Glytch CEO Michael Williams notes. “And as esports continues to grow, expect prize money to increase.”
If you’re familiar with professional tennis, then you’ll already know that there are singles competitions and doubles competitions. With a singles match, one player tries to best another player. With doubles, two players compete against two other players.
Similarly, some esports involve a lone gamer facing off against another lone gamer. Likewise, some esports are team events. That might mean 2 players, 4 players, 6 players, or another sized team.
“Esports are quite flexible,” Michael Williams, Oomba Founder says. “If you want to test the skills of teams, you can use games that encourage teamwork. If you’d rather see which single player is the best, you might tune into a real-time strategy game like Starcraft II or a sports game like Fifa 21.”
Indeed, esports offers a massive amount of diversity. If you like action and war movies, for example, you might follow Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or Fortnite. If you prefer more strategic thinking, you can tune into real-time strategy games, like Starcraft II, and watch massive battles unfold.
Oomba Founder Michael Williams Explains Why So Many People Follow Esports
So how did esports establish an audience that numbers in the hundreds of millions? Casual video gaming is now one of the most popular pastimes in the world. Participating in video games is relatively easy.
You don’t have to be 7 feet tall or in perfect physical condition to play Counter-Strike or DotA 2. And you don’t have worry as much about serious injuries either. Video games are quite accessible, although if you want to compete professionally, you do need to be very talented.
“People often follow sports that they themselves love to play,” Michael Williams points out. “If you play basketball down at the park, you may follow the NBA or college basketball. The same is true for esports. If you love playing a certain game, you may tune in to watch pros play that same game.”
