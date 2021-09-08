Micro Mobility Market Trend, Business Scope and Global Demand 2020 – 2028
Micro Mobility Market Size – USD 65.58 Billion in 2019, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of advanced telematics technologiesVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global micro mobility market is expected to reach a market size of USD 290.39 Billion in 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust revenue growth of the market can be attributed to rapidly increasing range of transportation services and vehicles, including e-bikes, dockless and docked shared bicycles, electric scooters, and electric skateboards. Rising need to reduce traffic congestion in urban areas and reduce reliance on private vehicles and encourage use of public transport is also driving a shift towards micro mobility solutions. Urban consumers are increasingly adopting micro mobility solutions due to enhancement in connectivity, mobile payments, quick battery charging, convenience of these solutions, and growing smartphone penetration in urban and rural areas. Rising investments by companies offering micro mobility solutions is also resulting in development of more cost-effective and advanced vehicles in the micro mobility solutions market.
The report is an appropriate prototype of the Micro Mobility industry, entailing a thorough investigation of the global Micro Mobility market. The report serves as a valuable source of data and information relevant to this business vertical. It covers numerous industry aspects, with a special focus on market scope and application areas. The Micro Mobility report identifies the fundamental business strategies employed by industry professionals and offers an insightful study of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global Micro Mobility market. The current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints have also been analyzed by the authors of the report.
An extensive analysis of the Micro Mobility market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast. Furthermore, the study gives a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, challenges, drivers, hurdles, and the patents observed in the Micro Mobility market. Additionally, the key vendor analysis, product launches, market trends, and revenue generation, have also been furnished in the report to help readers formulate lucrative strategies.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Micro Mobility Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Micro Mobility market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Micro Mobility Market are:
Bird Rides, Inc., Lime Scooter, Micro Mobility Systems Ltd.s, Ofo Inc., Mobike, Motivate International Inc. (Lyft), Pride Mobility Products® Corporation, Golden Technologies, Uber, and Invacare Corporation.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Micro Mobility market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Micro Mobility industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global micro mobility market on the basis of application, type, travel range, weight capacity, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Residential
Commercial
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
2-wheeler
3-wheeler
Others
Travel Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Up To 20 Km
20-40 Km
More than 40 Km
Weight Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Up to 100 Kg
100-250 Kg
More than 250 Kg
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Micro Mobility market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Micro Mobility market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Micro Mobility Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Key market aspects studied in the report:
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Micro Mobility market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Micro Mobility market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Micro Mobility market.
Key reasons to buy the Global Micro Mobility Market report:
The latest report comprehensively studies the global Micro Mobility market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the Micro Mobility market.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this Micro Mobility industry.
The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the Micro Mobility market rivals for ideal business expansion.
