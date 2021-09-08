Wafer Processing Equipment Market Growth Is Fueled By Increasing Demand For Consumer Electronic Devices

Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for consumer electronic devices is expected to boost the growth of the wafer processing equipment market. An increase in the demand for electronic products has raised customer expectations regarding improved characteristics of new electronic devices. Several consumer electronics and identity solutions including identification tags, smart cards, and more are combined with RFIDs and use wafers for the fabrication of integrated circuits. There is an increasing demand for these ultra-smooth surfaces and thinner wafers by customers for smooth incorporation into electronic devices. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market value was $10.93 billion in 2019 and is predicted to double to reach $21.18 billion by the end of 2025. In addition to this, rising utilization and consumption of consumer electronic devices are likely to fuel the demand for semiconductors which in turn is expected to propel the revenues for the wafer processing equipment market during the forecast period.

The global wafer processing equipment market is expected to grow from $175.21 billion in 2020 to $189.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $257.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Growing demand for miniaturized wafers with the improved performance of devices is a leading trend in the wafer processing equipment market. Semiconductor substrates such as wafers are thinned down to final thicknesses of tens of µm. Most of the semiconductor wafers such as those used in memory, CIS, and power applications are thinned down to 100 µm-200 µm. Further thickness reduction with the necessity to maximize memory capacity of single packages, improved data transfer rates, power consumption mostly fueled by mobile applications is required in the case of memory devices. Standard memory devices such as 2D NAND/DRAM use silicon wafers that are thicker than 200 µm. By 2025, 3D stacked DRAM thickness is expected to keep reducing from 50 µm - 30 µm thick silicon substrates. Currently, BSI CIS wafers are the thinnest wafers across all applications with a thickness below 10 µm. Thus, ultra-smooth surfaces and thinner wafers for incorporation into the devices are continuously gaining popularity in recent years.

The major players covered in the global wafer processing equipment market are Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Applied Materials Inc, SPTS Technologies Limited, Plasma-Therm LLC, Disco Corporation, Tokyo Seimitsu Co Ltd. (Accretech), Motorola Solutions Inc, KLA-Tencor Corporation, Hitachi Kokusai Electronic Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Intel, Nikon Corporation, Samsung, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd., EV Group.

The global wafer processing equipment market is segmented by equipment type into oxidation systems, diffusion systems, epitaxial reactors, photolithography equipment, others, by end use into medical, military, solar, industrial, others, and by application into MEMS, RFID, CMOS image sensor, others.

Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Equipment Type (Oxidation Systems, Diffusion Systems, Epitaxial Reactors, Photolithography Equipment), By End Use (Medical, Military, Solar, Industrial), By Application (MEMS, RFID, CMOS Image Sensor), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wafer processing equipment market overview, forecast wafer processing equipment market size and growth for the whole market, wafer processing equipment market segments, and geographies, wafer processing equipment market trends, wafer processing equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

