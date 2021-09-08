Author Laura Ford Announces Release of her Latest YA Novel: ‘Sounds Like Love’

Described as ‘tender’ and ‘engaging,’ the book is already accumulating rave reviews on Amazon.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Laura Ford is pleased to announce the launch of her new Young Adult novel, ‘Sounds Like Love.’ Published by Friesen Press, the book is available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback and hardback formats, and also on iTunes.‘Sounds Like Love’ tells the story of Wendy, a bright spark who wants to find love and travel the world, but who questions how her dreams can become a reality as her world changes around her. When Wendy arrives at her beloved grandmother’s house to collect a box of keepsakes, she picks up more than she bargained for in a cat with amazing qualities.“You don’t need to know Kung Fu or be a rocket scientist to be extra ordinary,” says Ford. “Wendy my protagonist is a seemingly ordinary young woman from the outside, however, behind closed doors she is facing a life changing reality. Wendy has an extraordinary well of strength and resilience inside her - and it’s this inner strength that means so much to me. Sounds Like Love is about honoring the unique and extraordinary in each of us.”The book is receiving high praise for being original, captivating and heartwarming:“A wonderful story . . . Author Laura Ford does a fantastic job of creating a story that flows well and keeps the reader captivated from beginning to end.” ~ San Francisco Book Review.“A tender, engaging narrative intended to inspire positivity in the face of adversity.” ~Kirkus Reviews“Sounds Like Love offers readers an engaging story of a cat that holds unexpectedly special abilities, a grandchild learning to care for a pet while missing a significant person in her life, and an emotional roller coaster of love, empathy, and revised connections that stem from their relationship.” ~ Midwest Book ReviewTo find out more about this remarkable new release, visit the website at http://www.soundslikelovebook.com , and for more information about the author, visit http://laurajulietford.com About the AuthorLaura Ford writes novels, short stories and poems across a wide range of human and animal experience. As an avid cat lover, a number of special felines tend to find their way into Laura's stories as well.Laura graduated with an honour’s degree in British law while also writing fiction in parallel. Now based in California with her husband and two beguiling Siamese cats, Laura most enjoys using her imagination and memories to paint vivid stories. An enthusiastic traveler and seeker, Laura is always exploring new concepts for more stories to come.