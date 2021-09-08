Eden’s Moving Services: The Pandemic has Created Big Changes, even in the Moving Industry

According to the company, COVID-19 has led to new relocation trends and regulations.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden’s Moving Services is informing consumers to become fully aware of big changes in the moving industry – changes that come as a result of the ongoing global pandemic.Based in Denver, Colorado, Eden’s Moving Services offer a reliable, professional approach to the moving and storage industry. Trusted and recommended by private home movers and corporate clients alike, the company offers quality, affordable moving, transport, and storage tailored to suit client’s individual requirements.Recently, Eden’s Moving added a new article to its informative website that discusses how the pandemic has changed the moving industry . The article is designed to educate readers about the relocation trends and new regulations created as a result of COVID-19.“The Coronavirus pandemic has affected essential businesses, such as moving companies, across the United States,” says founder Joe Vainer. “From New York City to the West Coast, most moving companies report a shortage in moving truck inventory, drivers, movers, and supplies, such as moving blankets. It’s been very interesting to see how all of these changes have progressed as the months go by.”Throughout the article, readers will gain further insight into these changes and their impact on their relocation efforts. The information includes topics such as:• How to adapt to new relocation trends• What new regulations look like• The importance of social distancing in the moving industry• Statistics about cities hardest hit by COVID-19• Impact of the Domino Effect• Top twenty growth cities• And so much moreFor more information about Eden’s Moving Services, please visit https://edensmoving.com/the-best-time-to-plan-your-long-distance-move/ About Eden’s Moving ServicesSince inception, Eden’s Moving Services has built a reputable company within the Moving and Storage Industry. Many of the company’s staff have remained since the beginning and, since then, have gained vast knowledge of effective moving processes, tips, and tricks.