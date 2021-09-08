DOH issues red placard to Nikki’s Pizza on Maui

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Health issued a red “Closed” placard to Nikki’s Pizza, 2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Unit #H-19, Lahaina for a severe pest infestation. A routine inspection of the restaurant located in the Whaler’s Village food court was conducted on August 31, 2021. The DOH inspectors observed several roach traps that had been stapled to the ceiling and on a prep chill refrigerator in the kitchen. When removed, they observed 50-70 dead and 5-6 live cockroaches in each of 7 traps. Additionally, numerous rodent feces were observed on top a refrigerator in the kitchen and a rodent rub mark was seen in the front service area. There were additional critical violations noted at the inspection:

Cockroach nymph on prep chill (indicating an active population);

A hole in ceiling of kitchen (allowing entry of pests);

Two-door prep chill had potentially hazardous foods not being held at proper temperatures;

Using a handwash sink for cleaning soiled pans;

Lack of sanitizing step after washing kitchenware; and

Incorrect handwashing and glove use.

Areas under kitchen equipment with food debris accumulation were also noted, a possible attractant to pests.

It was determined the food establishment would be closed to protect public health.

The closure of Nikki’s Pizza will remain in effect until the establishment completes the following requirements and receives DOH approval to reopen:

More frequent professional pest control treatments and a monitoring/treatment plan for both cockroaches and rodents, and

Clean all areas underneath on top of kitchen equipment.

Additionally, since Whalers Village provides routine professional pest control services for establishments, they will provide DOH with a pest treatment/monitoring plan for the food court and adjacent support kitchen.

A follow up inspection was conducted on Sept. 2. The owner is making progress and due to active pest activity still observed at the time of follow up inspection, the red placard remains posted. Another follow up inspection is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Health inspection reports for food establishments in Hawai’i are available for review at https://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/#facility. To review recent inspection records, enter the name of the establishment in the search field. For past inspections, enter the date range in the advance search options.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects the health of Hawai’i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold. The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration to control and prevent the spread of illness. Health inspectors work closely with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

