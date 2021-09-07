Governor Abbott Sets Special Election For Texas House District 118

September 7, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Tuesday, September 28, 2021 as the special election date for the Texas State House of Representatives District 118 seat recently vacated by Representative Leo Pacheco.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Early voting will begin on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Read the Governor's full special election proclamation.