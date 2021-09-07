DHHL News Release: Princess Kahanu Estates traffic calming data collection

Newsroom Posted on Sep 7, 2021 in Latest News

(Nānākuli, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Austin, Tsutsumi & Associates, Inc., will begin traffic calming data collection in the area of the Princess Kahanu Estates subdivision in Nānākuli, Oʻahu on September 21, 2021.

Traffic data will be gathered through the installation of cameras at two study intersections for turning movement, along with pneumatic tube counters at six study locations for vehicle count and speed.

The pneumatic tube counters will be placed along Waiolu Street, Laiku Street, and Princess Kahanu Avenue. Cameras will be placed at the Waiolu Street/Laiku Street and Princess Kahanu Avenue/Laiku Street intersections. Along with the automatic monitoring devices, an engineer will conduct field observational work during peak traffic hours.

Data collected during this survey period will be used to determine what type of traffic calming measures may be appropriate for the area.

Work is anticipated to run in two cycles, September 21 through September 24, 2021, and September 29 through October 1, 2021. Camera and tube removal will occur following each data collection period.

###