Nebraska DMV Receives International Award for New Service

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles received an international award recognizing the department’s Fleet eServices.

The Fleet eServices program is an online service where Nebraska businesses can track and renew their vehicle fleets online. Prior to the program’s launch, businesses would have to track each vehicle individually and renew registrations either by mail or in person, many times at multiple county offices.

The service received the Improvement Through Efficiencies Award from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) at the organization’s annual conference. The award is given to government agencies in the United States and Canada that implement programs to reduce costs, streamline processes, and generally “do more with less.”

“We are proud that the Fleet eServices program has received an international award,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV. “This service fulfilled a great need for Nebraskans not only by improving the efficiency of state and county governments, but also by allowing business owners to save time and money. We are pleased that AAMVA has recognized this service’s beneficial impact.”

Fleet eServices was launched in January 2020 and more than 22,000 vehicles and $2 million in transactions have been managed through the online portal.

“Fleet eServices has been a much needed service for Nebraska businesses,” said Betty Johnson, Administrator of the Driver and Vehicle Records Division. “While many businesses in a variety of industries have signed up for the service, the largest beneficiaries have been agribusinesses and farmer co-ops. Those types of businesses can have hundreds of vehicles working across the state, and they have been able to significantly reduce the time and monetary investment needed to renew their vehicle and trailer registrations.”

The award marks the third consecutive year the Nebraska DMV has received an international award from AAMVA.

“This is the third program in as many years that has won an international award,” Lahm said. “This consistency reflects our team’s ability to create and implement innovative and efficient services to the people of Nebraska.”

Additionally, the Nebraska DMV received a regional award for Excellence in Government Partnership for the DMV’s partnership with the Nebraska State Patrol in implementing the iROC Preclearance System. The system uses cameras and sensors to screen commercial vehicles on Interstate Highways without the need to stop at a weigh station.

###