THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF THE WEST VALLEY ANNOUNCES GASPAR INSURANCE AS PRESENTING SPONSOR FOR 2021 COMICS FOR KIDS GALA
Thanks to the generosity and commitment by Tim Gaspar and his team at Gaspar Insurance, we will be able to continue our mission to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential.”CANOGA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley is proud to announce that Gaspar Insurance Services, one of the nation’s leading full-service insurance agencies, is the Presenting Sponsor for the Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley’s 2021 Comics for Kids Gala and Auction, happening Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Universal Sheraton.
An engaged and enthusiastic proponent of the Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley, Gaspar Insurance’s generosity couldn’t have come at a more critical time. COVID-19 has truly devastated the families and at-risk youth who the club serves every day, and the children are especially in need of extra attention, care, and support. Thanks to Tim Gaspar and Gaspar Insurance, the 2021 Comics for Kids Gala and Auction, featuring special guest comedian, will take place, not only in a safe and inspired setting but there will also be numerous opportunities for guests to invest into the futures of our next generations of leaders in the Valley.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Gaspar Insurance as our Presenting Sponsor for the 2021 Comics for Kids Gala and Auction. The children we serve have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis and thanks to the generosity and commitment by Tim Gaspar and his team at Gaspar Insurance, we will be able to continue our mission to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential,” said Geovanny Ragsdale, President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley.
About Gaspar Insurance Services:
Founded in 2008, Gaspar Insurance Services is a leading full-service insurance agency specializing in protecting individuals and businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Woodland Hills, California with branches in Simi Valley, California, Kingman, Arizona, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Gaspar offers a wide range of insurance solutions to clients nationwide. Gaspar’s independent agents work with over 246 A-rated carriers to provide the best possible protection, including personal, commercial, and life and health. The Gaspar Team aims to build personal relationships with clients while delivering world-class service. www.gasparinsurance.com
About The Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley:
The Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley was founded in 1992 by a group of community leaders in response to the need for safe, affordable, educational, and productive activities for at-risk youth during non-school hours. Their mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need support the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible adults. The Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley is part of The Boys & Girls Clubs of America who have been serving children and youth for more than a century. Thanks to these efforts, nearly 4 million girls and boys all around the world are supported every year across more than 4,000 club locations.
WHO: The Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley
WHAT: 2021 Comics for Kids Gala and Auction, featuring special guest comedian
WHEN: Saturday, October 16th, 2021
WHERE: The Sheraton Universal at 333 Universal Hollywood Drive, Universal City, CA, 91608
