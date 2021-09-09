Dr. Cletus Georges Receives Volunteer of the Month Award at Adult Literacy League

Urologist Dr. Cletus Georges recently earned a Volunteer of the Month award from the Adult Literacy League. Find out more here.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading urologist Dr. Cletus Georges, MD, was recently recognized by the Adult Literacy League as its Volunteer of the Month following his two-year stint of volunteering with the Florida nonprofit organization.

Dr. Georges, an avid community advocate, said he felt honored to have been selected for the league’s award. In addition, he said he looks forward to continuing to help the Adult Literacy League to empower students in the years ahead by giving them critical literacy tools. According to Georges, a top medical expert in Florida, these tools are crucial for helping a growing number of students to accomplish their visions and subsequently improve the world around them.

Some of the individuals served by the Adult Literacy League dream of becoming American citizens. Meanwhile, others are interested in mastering reading so that they can easily read their favorite hymns at church every Sunday, for instance. Still others aim to become better readers so that reading their children stories at bedtime can become an easier and more enjoyable pastime for them, according to Dr. Georges.

While at the Adult Literacy League, Dr. Georges has helped numerous literacy students by leading classes, tutoring students one-on-one, and conducting comprehensive literacy assessments. The assessments are crucial for determining the best curricula/classes for potential students to take in light of their current skills. Then, with the league’s help, students can take advantage of more than 50 classes available weekly at 18 locations across Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties.

According to Dr. Cletus Georges, the classes that the league promotes cover topics ranging from English conversation to language literacy. They also cover math, basic education for adults, and even computers. Adults who lack their high school diplomas can also complete General Educational Development courses, which can pave the way for them to attain more education or better jobs long term.

