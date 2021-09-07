Michael Eisenga Reveals How to Raise Money for Real Estate Investments

Mike Eisenga, an experienced real estate investor and entrepreneur, has several insights for anyone trying to raise money to invest in real estate.

COLUMBUS, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is never a wrong time to invest in real estate. That’s not something anyone can say about any other investment choice. As someone with decades of experience as a real estate investor, Michael Eisenga knows this is the case. That’s why he strongly recommends that people add real estate to their investment portfolios. At the same time, he also understands that many people struggle to raise the necessary funds.

“Never dismiss the idea of investing in real estate because of the inability to bring cash to the table,” suggests Michael.

According to the US Census Bureau, individual real estate investors own over 74% of rental properties. While very few investors have the liquid assets or collateral to invest out of their own pockets, many are still able to raise funds for their investments.

Anyone who wants to invest in real estate shouldn’t assume they don’t qualify for bank financing. There are several programs that could be a perfect fit. These include low-down-payment loans, programs for veterans, and rehab loans. Many of these don’t require the standard 20% down payment or a perfect credit score.

There are two options available today that weren’t on the table several years ago. The first is P2P (person to person) lending. That involves seeking funding from individuals rather than banks. There are several P2P lending platforms that investors can use to match with investors. In the case of P2P loans, borrowers must repay investors with interest.

The second option is crowdfunding. Here, the investor pitches their project on the crowdfunding platform to raise funds that many people provide. In return, those who raise funds are entitled to future investment profits.

Many investors are also able to enter the field by partnering with others. There are a few options here. The first is to form a partnership, and the second is real estate investment groups.

“Vet any potential partners and run all agreements through an attorney who represents their interests,” suggests Mike Eisenga.

Finally, anyone interested in short-term real estate investing should consider seeking out a hard money lender. Hard money loans are high-interest loans that are secured by the property. They are generally designed for quick payoffs, ideally when the property in question gets sold. Since hard money lenders consider the value of a property over the borrower’s creditworthiness, it’s easier to qualify for financing.

About Michael Eisenga

Michael Eisenga is a successful commercial real estate investor with a banking and finance background and is the former mayor of the City of Columbus. As a President of both American Lending Solutions, a mortgage lending company (he founded and operated from 2000 to 2018), and First American Properties, he has a track record of creating and operating successful businesses. Mr. Eisenga is also devoted to property development and construction, primarily serving smaller local communities. Especially in the senior housing sector.