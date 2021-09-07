Submit Release
News Search

There were 647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,116 in the last 365 days.

The Summer 2021 Newsletter is Here

Find information on tax collections from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, new property tax publications, South Dakota Lottery's new vending machine launch, and much more in this edition of the 2021 Summer Newsletter.

This newsletter is interactive and informative. Find out more about the topics in the newsletter and access DOR resources by clicking on the links throughout the newsletter.  

Read about all of this and more in the Summer 2021 Newsletter.

You just read:

The Summer 2021 Newsletter is Here

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.