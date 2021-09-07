The Summer 2021 Newsletter is Here

Find information on tax collections from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, new property tax publications, South Dakota Lottery's new vending machine launch, and much more in this edition of the 2021 Summer Newsletter.
This newsletter is interactive and informative. Find out more about the topics in the newsletter and access DOR resources by clicking on the links throughout the newsletter.
