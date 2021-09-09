Angel Torres Joins the HGSK Team

HGSK | Philadelphia Personal Injury and Workers' Compensation Law Firm

One of Philadelphia’s top law firms gets a boost with the addition of a new associate who served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves & is fluent in Spanish.

Our new associate Angel Torres is one of the most well-rounded and disciplined lawyers we have, and not just because he is a former United States Marine Corps Reservist.” — James C. Haggerty

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith, P.C. is excited to introduce Angel Torres as a new associate. Attorney Torres honorably served in the United States Marines Corps Reserves, demonstrating his steadfast commitment and dedication to the object at hand. Which for him, has always been zealously representing individuals hurt in workplace accidents or who are suffering from workplace illnesses in Pennsylvania.

Originally born in Puerto Rico, Attorney Torres is a native Spanish speaker and brings an essential depth to our litigation team at HGSK. He has served as chairperson of the Spanish American Civic Association (SACA), which is a well-known and respected nonprofit organization providing important food, mental health, and vocation services to individuals in need. Angel’s experiences allow our law office to increase our ability to serve Spanish-speaking clients, especially with such a high-caliber attorney as Angel has demonstrated himself to be.

Moreover, Attorney Torres has further committed himself to volunteering and pro bono work, giving free lectures, presentations, seminars, and holding other speaking engagements to help injured workers. He has impressively done this in both English and Spanish, appealing to a larger audience of people in need after unexpected accidents caused them harm.

We are proud and excited to add another associate to our team at Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, P.C., especially someone with Mr. Torres’s experience and credentials. The people of Pennsylvania are in good hands with HGSK, especially with the exciting new additions to our litigation team over the last year including Angel Torres. Learn how we can help you understand your rights during a FREE consultation by dialing (267) 350-6600.

+++++ Disclaimer+++++ This press release is considered advertising and does not constitute any client-attorney privilege and does not offer any advice or opinion on any legal matter. This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC a digital marketing, Public Relations, advertising, and content marketing firm located in Philadelphia, PA.

