The African Energy Chamber Commends Industry Leaders Sasol and the Central Energy Fund (CEF) on their Memorandum of Understanding Regarding Natural Gas Development

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) highly commends the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by industry leaders Sasol and the Central Energy Fund (CEF). Representing a significant step in the country’s move to increase natural gas utilization and monetization, the MoU brings together two of South Africa’s leading gas companies, significantly advancing South Africa’s natural gas industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, both companies will work collaboratively to develop natural gas solutions in South Africa. With the country aiming to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix, leverage energy development for large-scale job creation, and establish sustained energy security for years to come, the MoU serves to further advance these objectives.

With their extensive experience across the entire energy value chain in South Africa, both Sasol and the CEF will be key drivers of growth regarding natural gas in southern Africa. With natural gas serving as the ideal transitionary resource in the shift to cleaner energy sources, the MoU will not only enhance South Africa’s energy growth, but drive Africa’s energy transition.

“Sasol and the CEF have demonstrated the value of industry integration and strategic partnerships in accelerating Africa’s energy growth. With natural gas becoming an increasingly valuable resource in southern Africa, and South Africa aggressively pursuing job creation opportunities, power generation solutions, and cleaner energy sources, both Sasol and the CEF are making significant progress in ensuring these objectives are fulfilled. The AEC congratulates both Sasol and the CEF for the signing of this MoU and we are excited to see what the future holds for South Africa’s gas industry,” state NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.