Dynojet Research Celebrating 49th Year in Business

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than 70 percent of all businesses fail within the first 10 years of business. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to customer service, representatives with Dynojet Research, Inc. announced today that it is celebrating 49 years in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past four decades,” said Dave Martinez, CEO and spokesperson for Dynojet Research, Inc.

Dynojet Research, Inc. is the world leader in developing and manufacturing performance enhancement products and tools. The company’s fuel management and diagnostic products, coupled with its personalized services, empower customers with the resources to maximize performance and increase efficiency.

With over four decades of experience, Dynojet, a member of SEMA, has relied on state-of-the-art technology to provide its customers with the best products available. Martinez stressed that its philosophy stands behind the belief that its customers are number one. Individualized attention is given so that customers can take full advantage of the products it offers.

Dynojet Research, according to Martinez, got its start with their fuel tuning technology, and the company continues to be an innovator in the market today. With each new Jet Kit, Stage Kit Component, Power Vision or Power Commander fuel tuner comes more features and freedoms than ever before. Dynojet has also created innovative new technologies to connect to its fuel tuners, such as wideband sensors, quick shifters, and more.

“We are excited about where we are today, but we are even more excited about the future,” Martinez said. “We have a lot more in store for our customers. The best is yet to come.”

About Dynojet Research, Inc.

At Dynojet Research, our mission is to make every ride the ultimate ride. All of our products, from fuel tuners to clutch kits were made to help your motorcycle, UTV, or other vehicles keep up with your ambitions. Our team is made of racers, outdoor enthusiasts, and rebels, so we have the years of experience both on and off the road to help you push the limit.

