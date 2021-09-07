Submit Release
Staff Reporting 2021-2022 Workdays

Assistance for 21-22 Staff Reporting will be available through several upcoming virtual workdays. At each, there will be a brief presentation detailing the changes in Staff Reporting from the previous year and then NDE will be available to answer any questions you have while completing your collection.

Workdays will be held via zoom: Friday, Sept 10 – 9am-12pm. Monday, Sept 13 – 1pm-4pm Thursday, Sept 16 – 9am-12pm

The zoom meeting link will be sent upon Registration, which can be done here.

The Staff Reporting 2021-2022 collection is now open and state statute requires Public Districts and Nonpublic Systems to submit a Fall Personnel Report by September 15. Special Purpose Schools, Educational Service Units and Interim Programs (Rule 18) should also report during this time frame as well.

