Keepsake Angel Letters Spreads Holiday Wonder to Kids While Keeping Christ in Christmas

The newly launched letter service surprises children with letters from Advent Angels to kick off the Christmas season

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- For children, receiving mail is a magical experience. And while many companies create that magic around the holidays by sending letters to children from Santa, one new business is looking to create a new type of Christmas excitement for children but with an angelic twist. Keepsake Angel Letters is the personalized letter service that sends letters to children from its cast of Angels. For families and loved ones that want to make the Christmas season even more exciting and unforgettable for the children in their lives, a letter from an Advent Angel is the perfect way to create lasting memories while ensuring the focus of the season remains centered on Christ.When parents, family members and loved ones order a package from Keepsake Angel Letters, children get more than just a personalized and hand signed Advent/Christmas Countdown Letter. Also included in their package is a Heavenly Virtues Certificate, complete with an embossed seal (a confirmation they are on the “Nice List”); a 4x6 photo of the Advent Angels; and a laminated Angel Feather Keepsake Card, which reminds children their guardian angel is near. Loved ones can also add an optional Christmas card from the Christmas Angels to make the season extra special.“As a child, I remember the sheer joy of receiving mail, and Keepsake Angel Letters is spreading that same sense of wonder through our service,” said Staci Stroud, founder of Keepsake Angel Letters. “Our personalized letter service helps families create treasured memories that will last a lifetime and make the holiday season even more joyous with a letter from an Advent Angel. We hope this will help families create new traditions while keeping the focus on what matters most during the Christmas season—Jesus Christ.”For those looking to order a Keepsake Angel Letters package for a child in their life, orders should be placed by November 1 for shipping on November 20. Shipping is free on all orders.To learn more or to place an order for a letter from an Advent Angel, visit https://keepsakeangelletters.com/ For more information about Keepsake Angel Letters or media inquiries, please contact Staci at stacis@keepsakeangelletters.com