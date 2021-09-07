LEGAL NOTICE: Notice of Public Hearing – Residential Rental Housing Projects

September 7, 2021

Notice of Public Hearing Concerning Issuance of Bonds or Other Obligations to Finance Residential Rental Housing Projects

Notice is hereby given that the Community Development Administration (the “Administration”), a unit of the Division of Development Finance of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, will conduct a public hearing from 12:00 pm to 12:15 pm, on Thursday September 16, 2021.

DUE TO THE COVID 19 EMERGENCY, THIS PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED SOLELY VIA TELECONFERENCE. PARTIES INTERESTED IN PARTICIPATING IN THE PUBLIC HEARING SHOULD CALL (toll free) 1-800-201-5203 PIN: 891244 DURING THE PUBLIC HEARING TIME.

For more information, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Documents/TEFRA/2021/Notice-09-07.pdf.