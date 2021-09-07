Read more about Veteran Service Office Closures Post-Hurricane Ida

POSTED ON September 7, 2021

Please note that our veteran service offices in the following parishes are closed post-Hurricane Ida: Ascension, Assumption, East Feliciana, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne.

If you are a veteran, or a veteran’s family member, trying to reach one of the veteran service offices in the parishes listed above, please reach out to us at headquarters instead. You can reach us by calling 225,219.5000 or by emailing veteran@la.gov.