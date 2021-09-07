For event planners and business event organisers, the recent proliferation of online events and webinars has created access to potentially broader geographic and demographic audiences than ever before, while increasing the need for events to be top-of-mind to attract the right responses and registrations.

Throughout 2021, Bizcommunity’s platforms helped achieve record attendances for benchmark corporate events such as Cannes Lions Trend Talks (https://bit.ly/3nbu7qE) , Nedbank IMC Conference (https://bit.ly/3h6mFJm) and IAB Digital Summit & Bookmarks (https://bit.ly/3zV9kLe) .

Bizcommunity’s 19 ‘ready-made’ business communities and bouquet of event promo touchpoints offer a proven track record in generating responses, which allow your events to be seen by targeted audiences in the heart of their business communities, among daily breaking industry news.

“Bizcommunity makes it easy to do business” - Ilse Dinner, head of marketing communications and design, Africa & Middle East, Insights Division, Kantar

Biz event promo platforms have been developed to hold the hands of event organisers from start to finish, with an easy checklist of corporate event promotion, editorial exposure and exceptional client service levels. You plan your event, we’ll promote it!

How to tick all the boxes of event promotion

Tick the top story box : Pre-event press releases, editorial or interview-style formats offer front-page exposure for the speakers, sponsors and stakeholders of your event to drive bookings and registration responses.

: Pre-event press releases, editorial or interview-style formats offer front-page exposure for the speakers, sponsors and stakeholders of your event to drive bookings and registration responses. Tick banner ads: Drive traffic to event-related content and registrations with the full basket of adspots (https://bit.ly/3BMHQIm). Bizcommunity can assist with banners and multimedia material, made up to your brand specifications, to ensure your events are promoted across all required digital and social media touchpoints.

Drive traffic to event-related content and registrations with the full basket of adspots (https://bit.ly/3BMHQIm). Bizcommunity can assist with banners and multimedia material, made up to your brand specifications, to ensure your events are promoted across all required digital and social media touchpoints. Tick newsletters: Your event can headline Bizcommunity’s daily and weekly industry newsletters with banner campaigns and editorial via 5,7million monthly newsletters. Choose from 19 sectors aligned with your industry event topics.

Your event can headline Bizcommunity’s daily and weekly industry newsletters with banner campaigns and editorial via 5,7million monthly newsletters. Choose from 19 sectors aligned with your industry event topics. Tick countdown timer: The crowd-pleasing run-of-site branded widget provides a daily reminder for bookings, calls for entries and other community invitations.

The crowd-pleasing run-of-site branded widget provides a daily reminder for bookings, calls for entries and other community invitations. Tick social or promoted posts : All event-related editorial published via Biz platforms gets automatically shared via our social media channels to 100K± followers, but you can also amplify communications with Promoted Content and Promoted Social Media Posts.

: All event-related editorial published via Biz platforms gets automatically shared via our social media channels to 100K± followers, but you can also amplify communications with Promoted Content and Promoted Social Media Posts. Tick event coverage: Follow through by publishing post-event coverage, awards lists and ceremonies, for the full house of lasting value for sponsors and stakeholders.

Follow through by publishing post-event coverage, awards lists and ceremonies, for the full house of lasting value for sponsors and stakeholders. Tick special section or newsroom: Keeps track and archives all event content and impression data via a dedicated Press Office Newsroom.

What can an Event Partner Package give you?

Social media (all formats)

Banner inventory (all formats)

Booking landing page

Top story releases

Newsletter inclusion

Tracking and monitor

Tweeting

Coverage