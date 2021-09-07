FULL RECOVERY RANSOMWARE SOLUTION ANNOUNCED FROM SWIMAGE AND TRANXTIION

/EIN News/ -- Swimage and Tranxition today announced Swimage+Tranxition Ransomware Recovery, a PC backup and deployment platform to recover systems that have been blocked by malware or ransomware. The solution allows “point-in-time” recovery even if the system is unavailable.

An Industry-leading Windows Endpoint Solution for Malware and Ransomware Risk Mitigation

“Companies are being forced to pay thousands or millions in ransom demands,” said Kyle Haroldsen, CEO of Swimage. “They often have no way to recover systems unless they pay the ransom. With Swimage+Tranxition Ransomware Recovery, systems are rebuilt and restored to full functionality, usually within an hour; all data is restored and all traces of malware are completely eliminated. Most importantly, there is little to no business interruption and perhaps millions of dollars saved.”

“The solution enables two best-of-breed solutions in system deployment and user profile management to come together to address a real, serious problem,” said, Kelly Mackin, CEO of Tranxition. “In addition to that, customers may take advantage of the rich feature sets, reliability, and depth of both solutions for cyber events as well as refresh and deployment projects.”

Swimage+Tranxition Ransomware Recovery enables full system rebuild (including OS, apps, settings, and data) in minutes while eliminating the ransomware/malware.

Pricing & Availability

Swimage+Tranxition Ransomware Recovery v2021.09 is available for evaluation with pricing per seat with volume discounts. The solution can be purchased from either company or through your resellers.

To learn more about Swimage+Tranxition Ransomware Recovery, please go to: Swimage.com/RansomwareRecovery or Tranxition.com/products/SwimageTranxition.

About Swimage

Swimage has been in business for over 25 years, specializing in end-to-end automation for PC lifecycle processes - including OS migrations, deployments, repairs, continuity, and health. Swimage has been deployed on millions of PCs in 85 countries with efficiency, simplicity, and security.

About Tranxition

Tranxition invented Windows profile migration. Over two decades, Tranxition has enabled the delivery of more than 4,000,000 user profile migrations for companies, governments, and organizations around the world.

