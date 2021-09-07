GDA Capital Announces Launch of XDB Ecosystem Fund

The fund will foster the growth of companies leveraging the DigitalBits blockchain

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American digital asset leader GDA Capital has announced a new venture fund known as GDA XDB Venture Fund. The fund’s mandate is to support the growth and expansion of the DigitalBits ecosystem through investments in companies leveraging the DigitalBits blockchain.

DigitalBits is a protocol layer blockchains focused on the emerging niche of consumer digital assets, inclusive of branded currencies, branded stablecoins, branded NFTs, fan tokens and tokenized loyalty points that has been built with an enterprise first perspective, solving many problems for mainstream adoption of Ethereum such as slow and expensive transaction fees.

GDA Capital and the GDA XDB Venture Fund will help teams who are building on the DigitalBits blockchain work on their early stage development and expand the network’s use cases. Funded projects will count on access to the global GDA Capital investor and enterprise network as well as the capital that is provided.

Michael Gord, GDA Capital Co-founder, shared his outlook on the launch. “Blockchain technology will change many different aspects of traditional industries and rewards programs are just the tip of the iceberg. What DigitalBits is doing will extend to things we can’t even imagine yet and that’s why it’s necessary to give new developers and entrepreneurs the tools they need to work on these projects. Ultimately, this XDB ecosystem fund is looking to create greater opportunities for the whole blockchain industry to push forward the mainstream adoption of digital assets using the DigitalBits blockchain.”

GDA Capital’s interest in the growth of this ecosystem goes in line with its mission to bring about the mass adoption of digital assets. Backing DigitalBits in this capacity furthers GDA Capital’s existing support of the DigitalBits blockchain and goes along with ongoing efforts in NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, DAOs, the Metaverse, and other trends at the cutting edge of blockchain technology in general.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a layer-one blockchain protocol that prioritizes security, speed, and cost-savings. Any asset can be tokenized on the DigitalBits blockchain, including branded stablecoins to incentivize consumer loyalty, fan engagement, social tokens, and NFTs created by artists, celebrities and sports organizations. By making micropayments efficient and cost-effective, DigitalBits provides the foundation for real-world mass adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a global organization that provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. It is the trusted advisor that bridges the gap between institutional capital markets and disruptive technologies.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. XDB tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.



Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

Content Disclaimer:



DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.









Attachment