Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Players Invest In Automation Among Latest Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Report On The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

This report describes and explains the pharma packaging equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market, automatic packaging machines are increasingly being utilized in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The machine automatically supplies packing materials and contents, and other parts of the packaging process can be done automatically.

For instance, in July 2020, OPTIMA Packaging Group, a Germany based company that designs and builds packaging equipment for pharmaceutical, consumer, nonwovens and life science products launched OPTIMA FPA. It is a unique platform that can assemble pen injectors both fully or semi-automatically. It is especially suitable as an entry-level system. Another new feature of the Optima FPA is the choice of adding a printer connected with 360-degree labeling. This product launch has increased the company’s automated packaging solutions portfolio.



Major players in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry are Körber AG, Uhlmann Group, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Optima Packaging Group, Romaco Holding GmbH, MG2 s.r.l., Robert Bosch GmbH, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, MULTIVAC Group, Bausch + Ströbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG, ACG Group, Coesia S.P.A., Syntegon Technology, Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment, Inline Filling Systems, Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging, ARPAC LLC, Romaco Group, N.K.P. Pharma, Ropack, and Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment.

In February 2021, ProMach, a US-based packaging machinery company acquired Serpa Packaging Solutions for an undisclosed amount. The addition of Serpa brings automated cartoning systems into ProMach’s portfolio and significantly expands ProMach’s specialized secondary packaging machinery and line integration capabilities for the rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry. Serpa Packaging Solutions is a US-based company that designs and manufactures pharmaceutical packaging equipment.

The Business Research Company's report covers major pharmaceutical packaging equipment companies, pharmaceutical packaging equipment market share by company, pharmaceutical packaging equipment manufacturers, pharmaceutical packaging equipment market size, and pharmaceutical packaging equipment market forecasts. The report also covers the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market and its segments.

North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second-largest market in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The regions covered in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to grow from $7.80 billion in 2020 to $8.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The growth in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.7%.

The main types of products of pharmaceutical packaging equipment are primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment, and labeling and sterilization equipment. Primary packaging equipment is in direct contact with the product itself and is referred to as a consumer unit. Primary packaging is what directly encases and contains the drug product. Secondary packaging equipment provides corrugated cardboard packaging print finished to a high standard. Secondary packaging is the exterior packaging of the primary packaging that groups packages and further protects or labels the drug product. Labeling and sterilization equipment is responsible for adding directions of use and sterilizing the packaging environment. The various types of pharmaceutical packaging equipment are blenders, granulators, tablet pressers, tablet coating machines, and allied machines.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2021 provides pharmaceutical packaging equipment market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, pharmaceutical packaging equipment market segments and geographies, pharmaceutical packaging equipment market trends, pharmaceutical packaging equipment market drivers, pharmaceutical packaging equipment market restraints, pharmaceutical packaging equipment market leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

