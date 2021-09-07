Fandom Foundation CRTR Partners with NFT Platform FOLKEE

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fandom Foundation, which introduces CRTR, a creative ecosystem platform for creators, announced its partnership with FOLKEE, NFT platform of Folder Protocol for digital asset and ownership management.



CRTR NFT Marketplace promotes the inflow of existing users of other platforms through connection with various content platform companies, and values personal contents by creating those into NFTs. 'Creator Class Room' is a service that allows creators to share their skills through developing their own lectures consisting of VOD Class, Live Class, and 1:1 Class. In addition, business provides other services including 'Payment', 'E-commerce', 'All Creator View', etc. to protect the rights of contents and meet the needs of users.

The Folder Protocol is designed to be a layer-2 solution for decentralized storage protocols, an incentive layer on top of IPFS, the advanced version of IPFS ecosystem which can provide storage infrastructure for any data. The Folder Protocol's NFT platform, FOLKEE enables users to create NFT with digital assets stored within Folder Protocol, and guarantee true ownership of digital files since data stored decentralized storage protocol cannot be tampered with.

This business cooperation between the Fandom Foundation and FOLKEE is to prepare mutual partnership plan that utilizes the infrastructure of the two companies— creator's own creation-based NFTs and strong IP content-based NFTs. Through this alliance, Fandom Foundation's NFT marketplace will be linked with FOLKEE, and will work together to establish a more efficient collaboration model.

An official from Fandom Foundation said, "FOLKEE will create high performance and user convenience synergy with CRTR through FOLKEE's enterprise-level scalability, low-latency, and linking Metamask wallets."

Meanwhile, CRTR of Fandom Foundation is preparing to launch Dex, a mobile APP that will realize the creator ecosystem.

