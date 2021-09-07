Adaptive Digital Currency ndau Now Trading on KuCoin

More than 8 million traders using KuCoin will now have access to ndau’s staking rewards program

/EIN News/ -- Douglas, Isle of Man, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ndau, a digital currency known for its adaptive capabilities, has been added to KuCoin’s popular cryptocurrency exchange. The trading platform is a global leader in the market, with one in four crypto holders worldwide relying on its services. With ndau, its users will now have access to a new category of digital asset that provides staking income and serves as an alternative store of value.

“A KuCoin listing is an important step for any digital currency. It’s thrilling to see other global market participants support the project as ndau continues to expand its reach. Moreover, there’s plenty more down the line that will surely excite traders on the platform.” – Rob Frasca, Director, Oneiro.

More than 8 million traders will benefit from ndau’s innovative capabilities. The digital currency is able to incentivize long-term holders with an Ecosystem Alignment Incentive (EAI) that rewards stakers with up to 15 percent annually over a three-year period. ndau improves upon the DeFi trend in yield farming platforms and aggregators that require users to trust third-party custody services with their assets. In contrast to these programs, ndau users can easily stake their funds directly in their own wallets.

ndau’s appeal also comes from its ability to capture value from the cryptocurrency market while mitigating the risk of sudden downturns, all without being pegged to any fiat currency. These adaptive properties are the result of ndau’s built-in monetary policy, which paces the currency’s value in the market through a price bonding curve that is driven by demand. At the same time, the network automatically reduces supply and disincentivizes sell-offs during bear markets.

The KuCoin listing comes along with recent attention on ndau from the likes of Dapp.com and Investview (INVU), which purchased $2 million in ndau earlier this year.





About ndau

ndau is an adaptive digital currency originally built by Oneiro as a true long term store of value. It is a governed and completely decentralized ecosystem built on the Tendermint protocol and is a premier DeFi solution on the Cosmos Network. Designed with built-in economic structures that incentivize both stability and potential for growth, ndau provides all the benefits of a digital currency while promoting more fair and accountable governance, dependability, and greater safety for owners not found in existing cryptocurrencies. ndau is not pegged to fiat currencies or commodities, allowing for more desirable characteristics for long-term holders in particular. For more information on ndau, please visit: www.ndau.io.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 400 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 8 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently the fifth biggest crypto exchange. In 2021, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. For more information, please visit www.kucoin.com.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



