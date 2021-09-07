Canon and Text Book Centre Partner to Impart Practical Skills to Children

Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) and TBC hosted Canon Academy Juniors Funday on September 4th at TBC, Sarit in Nairobi, Kenya which will culminate in an exhibition of photographs taken by children

Canon has partnered with Text Book Centre (TBC) to offer practical and impactful skills to junior learners in Kenya.

Through an initiative dubbed Canon Academy Junior (https://bit.ly/2Vk8UPw), children had an opportunity to get photography lessons through a short course and workshops aimed at encouraging and empowering them with important knowledge.

The course that is intended to spark artistic interests amongst the young individuals accommodates those between ages 8-16 years. The programme which commenced in July of this year is being run in two consecutive cycles with two age groups partaking in each. Cycle one consisted of fourteen children between the ages of eight and twelve as well as eleven children between the ages of thirteen and sixteen. Cycle two is a mix of eleven children between the ages of eight and twelve in addition to ten children between the age group of thirteen and sixteen.

All enrolled students had an opportunity to attend four sessions that are held every Saturday where they were able explore their imagination through learning visual arts and photography.

The children also had an opportunity to try their hands-on professional cameras and equipment from Canon further allowing them to hone their photography skills. Some of the skills offered in the course are how to use a camera with ease and efficiency as well as the basics of photography skills such as light, composition and background

“Our partnership with Canon has made photography skills easier to access for the younger generation' said TBC's Head of Retail, Joy Okumu. 'This is in line with our commitment to play a key role in supporting the accessibility of education and cultural material for all. Through these classes, we look forward to seeing more children build and harness their photography skills as well as empower them to take up opportunities that that their skills may provide in the future” she commented.

Going forward, Canon Academy Juniors anticipates kids to not only pick up new hobbies but to also build confidence in taking their own photographs and using the camera by themselves. As a final point, students had an exciting opportunity to showcase their art at the Canon Academy Juniors Fun-day.

“Our endeavor through these photography courses and workshops is to spark that creative imagination in children which is often not put to frequent use these days owing to the heavily digitized world we live in. Canon Academy Juniors is a platform through which we want to cultivate, foster, and nurture the culture of photography and visual arts in young children.

There is nothing better than starting young especially if you want to master a certain skill. We are offering photography courses and workshops that encourage kids to use their cognitive, creative and imaginative skills by indulging them in exciting yet thought-provoking exercises. Students receive an opportunity to learn how to operate a camera as well as a sound understanding of the fundamentals of photography. This is a brilliant chance for kids to practice thinking out-of-the-box and we are very happy to offer a platform for them to do so in partnership with Textbook Kenya,” stated Amine Djouahra, Director of Sales and Marketing – Canon Central and North Africa

To further recognize the spirit of creativity amongst the children, the two companies hosted Canon Academy Juniors Funday on September 4th at TBC, Sarit in Nairobi, Kenya. The day culminated into a celebration showcasing an exhibition of the photographs taken by children during the program.

Please click here (https://bit.ly/3zWvUTS) to receive more information about Canon Academy Juniors Summer program.

Media enquiries, please contact: Canon Central and North Africa Mai Youssef e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency Rania ElRafie e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

Text Book Centre Ken Karangi e. ken.karangi@tbc.co.ke

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://bit.ly/3kUgGs4) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com

About Text Book Centre: Text Book Centre Ltd. (TBC) is the biggest and most diversified bookstore in Kenya with branches across Nairobi and distribution services across the country. With a vision to become the leading educational, cultural and technology destination, it was founded in 1964 as a partnership between two businessmen in Kenya, Mr. S V Shah and Mr. M J Rughani.

TBC has over the years grown to become a leading retail chain in Kenya with its retail, wholesale and distribution services having unrivalled capacity to meet the demands of consumers. Our product offering ranges from educational, general and professional books, stationery, electronics, art and toys.

TBC is set to play a key role in supporting the accessibility of education and cultural material for all.

For more information: www.TextBookCentre.com