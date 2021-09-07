DNREC to Begin Construction on Fort Delaware Enhancements

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will begin construction this week on several projects at Fort Delaware State Park that will improve visitor experience. All areas of the fort normally open to the public will remain open.

The $3.7 million project, funded by multiple sources, includes the following enhancements at the fort:

The tram path, which brings all visitors from the pier to the fort, will be stabilized and resurfaced.

Trails between the restrooms, fort, barracks and heronry will be constructed with aggregates to be durable and prevent soggy shoes.

The heronry observation platform will be rebuilt to be safe and inviting.

A new maintenance building will be constructed for a better, safer space for staff to support public access to the cultural and natural resources of the island.

A new screened pavilion will be constructed to provide suitable space for groups to eat lunch or gather.

Completion of these enhancements is expected in early 2022.

