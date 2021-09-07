Georgia School Kids Start the School Year with Sharkey's Cuts

Sharkey's Cuts for Kids Get Ready for School with Sharkey's Cuts for Kids

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's that time of the year when kids are getting ready for school and parents are rejoicing. Time to buy the newest style sneakers or emblem-infused shirts and jeans, but research shows a good haircut or freshly coiffed hairstyle builds a kid’s confidence. A fresh look is the best way to jump start their new year. Sharkey's Cuts for Kids in Marietta, Georgia is helping school kids gain confidence for an in-person learning experience.

For parents in the Marietta, Georgia, area, who are looking for a one-of-a-kind place that's a kid friendly zone, stop by Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids. Sharkey’s is a kid’s paradise. Their meticulously designed venue gives young patrons the royal treatment. The patient and caring expert stylists are top-notch. Smaller kids can choose from many fun chair stations, such as a police cruiser, Mickey's Roadster Racer, Toy Story or Princess Jeep, and watch Netflix cartoons while getting their haircut. Every haircut includes a shampoo, blow dry, and styling. Older kids can play video games on XBox while getting a haircut, or watch their favorite movie. In addition, each girl receives a mini cure, which includes a nail color change and a glamour ring. Boys are rewarded with temporary shark tattoos. Your child’s visit would not be complete without a lollipop, balloon and donation chip to a local school or charity.

Looking for a really neat tween party idea? Sharkey’s has a Glamour Tween Lounge where your birthday princess and her friends will be treated like stars with all the glitz and pampering. The spotlights will be on them as they get their hairdos, make-up, and mini cures. Just in time for the paparazzi!

Sharkey’s mission is “to create an entertaining experience for the kids while providing a superior haircut.” And parents, the friendly and professional staff, follow CDC guidelines for cleanliness, making sure that everything is sanitized. This family-owned business survived the COVID downturn and now it celebrates its one-year anniversary in October 2021.

For more information or to book an appointment, please contact Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids-Marietta at phone: 770-672-7296 or website: sharkeyscutsforkidsmarietta.com. Follow-on Instagram @Sharkeyscutsmarietta.