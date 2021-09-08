Sokin joins Arsenal as official partner
Sokin becomes Arsenal Football Club's Official Money Transfer Partner following multi-deal agreement.
Sokin’s determination to improve people’s lives through tech innovation will drive the success of this partnership.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arsenal Football Club is delighted to announce a new partnership with Sokin, as the next generation global payments provider becomes its Official Money Transfer Partner.
— Peter Silverstone
Sokin provides an open and transparent payments platform by removing barriers that have historically hindered access and financial inclusion. It is the only payment platform providing global payments for a fixed monthly fee, allowing users the power to make unlimited payments and transfers.
The fintech innovators will invest in activities this season that inspire the club's global fanbase to achieve their own MoneyGoals – whether that’s supporting a local community project or planning their next trip to Emirates Stadium – through the benefits of their global payments and international transfers.
Peter Silverstone, Chief Commercial Officer of Arsenal Football Club, said: “It has been impressive to see Sokin’s growth since they were founded in 2019 and I am delighted to welcome such a forward-thinking partner to the club.
“Sokin’s determination to improve people’s lives through tech innovation will drive the success of this partnership as we introduce Sokin and the benefits of fairer and simpler ways of transferring money to our hundreds of millions of fans and followers worldwide.
“We are excited to support Sokin on this incredible journey and look forward to helping them achieve their ambitious international growth plans.”
Vroon Modgill, CEO of Sokin, said: “All of us at Sokin are thrilled to partner with a globally-recognised and much-loved club like Arsenal. Greater access, inclusivity and non-discrimination sits at the heart of Sokin, and many of the club’s core values mirrored our own, as a business focused on using tech innovation to help improve the lives of those around us.
“As a leading financial service provider, we exist to make global payments simple and offer a hassle-free service our customers can count on. We look forward to seeing the Sokin name appear around Emirates Stadium as we welcome the new era of global payments together.”
Joining as Arsenal's Official Money Transfer Partner, Sokin recently became the first subscription global payments solution to launch in the UK and Europe. They currently provide unlimited international transfers and cost-effective currency exchanges in 38 currencies to over 200 countries and territories*.
Notes to editors
About Sokin
Sokin is a global currency account provider focused on creating an open and transparent payments platform. It is the only payment provider enabling global payments for a fixed monthly fee, giving consumers the power to make unlimited payments and transfers. There are no additional costs or hidden fees just straightforward currency exchange and money transfers, simplifying and democratising the process.
Sokin was founded by Vroon Modgill in 2019, the company is headquartered in London and has 10 offices globally.
For more information, please go to www.sokin.com.
Sokin is a trading name, and a registered trademark of Plata Capital Ltd. For further information on accessing the Sokin app, and related payment services, in your country of residence please refer to www.sokin.com.
*Subject to, and pending, local licensing and regulatory requirements. Please refer to sokin.com/regulation for further information.
About Arsenal Football Club
Arsenal Football Club was born when a group of workers at Dial Square armaments factory in Woolwich, notably exiled Scotsman David Danskin and Jack Humble, decided to form a football team to break the monotony of factory life. Since that Dial Square team played its first match against Eastern Wanderers in 1886, Arsenal has gone on to become one of London’s most successful football clubs and one of the most famous names in modern football with millions of passionate followers worldwide.
Steeped in history and tradition, Arsenal Football Club has thrived on a pioneering and innovative spirit that has existed throughout its 133 years in existence. While society and football may have changed during this time, Arsenal has always served to create a sense of community for people in north London, across the UK and around the world.
