African Union Commission has started providing electoral assistance to Somalia for its 2021 elections

The African Union Commission (AUC) in collaboration with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have started providing electoral assistance to the Federal Republic of Somalia, as the country prepares to hold elections for the Upper and Lower Houses of the People as well as the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, to be held later this year.

The electoral assistance comprises financial, operational and technical support and is being provided in response to a request from the Office of the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, the Federal Electoral Implementation Team (FEIT) and the Federal Ministry of Women and Human Rights Development. Three senior African electoral experts were deployed on 2 September 2021 to provide continuous technical and advisory support to the Federal Electoral Implementation Team.

The assistance will contribute to successful organization of elections which constitute a solid foundation for ongoing efforts towards democratization, peace and political stability in the country. It is premised on the mandate bestowed on the AUC and AMISOM. Article 18 of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance mandates the AUC to provide electoral assistance to Election Management Bodies based on requests from the Member States.

It is also pursuant to the AU Peace and Security Council Communique 994 which directed AMISOM “to continue providing technical support to the political and governance processes of Somalia at federal and regional levels, including technical assistance, to the planning and conduct of the elections once an agreement has been reached, with additional efforts also facilitated by the AU Commission”.