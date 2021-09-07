Submit Release
News Search

There were 660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,132 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Labor Day

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“Today we recognize and thank the workers of our great country – the men and women who support their families, fuel our economy, and continue to build our nation. The hard work and grit of the American worker makes us who we are as a people.

“That remains true to this day. America’s frontline workers have shown so much resolve over the course of this pandemic. In Vermont, we wouldn’t be leading the nation if not for the commitment of our nurses, educators, childcare providers, contractors, public health professionals, EMS crews, custodial staff, and everyone in between.  On this Labor Day, I join fellow Vermonters in thanking them for their dedication to community and passion for their work.”

 

###

You just read:

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Labor Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.